Disc Films Can Now Be Scanned Into the Digital Age
An innovative approach to digitizing very small images makes it possible for owners of Disc cameras to finally preserve and enjoy their photos in digital form.MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Owners of the more than 30 million Disc Cameras have found themselves stranded in the analog age. There have been no practical and affordable ways to digitize the photos they took with their Disc cameras. Now, Digital Conversions LLC has developed a new approach to digitizing the tiny images on these round negative films – a process that offers both high resolution (4700 pixels x 3700 pixels, providing a more than 17 MP photo image), and affordability, just $21.50/Disc - including full image processing to provide the best images that can be obtained from the films.
The few vendors who have offered to scan Disc films have only been able to provide a very low-resolution image, at a very high price – up to $49/Disc. Not only are the images low-resolution (from ½ MP to 1.1 MP, if a 3,000 DPI scanner is used); in most cases they need to cut the films up by removing the center hub in order to fit the film into a flat-film scanner.
Digital Conversions LLC was formed by a retired engineer more than five years ago. By applying an engineering approach to the process of digitizing photographic materials, the Company has been able to offer very high quality digitization services at competitive prices.
To tackle the problem of converting the tiny images on Disc negatives (10 mm x 8 mm, or 3/8” x 5/16”) to digital images, he designed and built a proprietary system to hold the films in a precise position. Combining that with a 24 MP digital camera with a compound optical system makes it possible to capture the high definition images.
Digital Conversions LLC offers a full range of photo and video digitization services (including movie films and video tapes). Because of the innovative approach used for photographic materials, the Company can digitize all photographic formats. They can digitize any type of photographic material, including negatives of all sizes, slides of all formats and mount types (including glass mounts), and unusual film types such as APS film and filmstrips.
For Customers with slides in carousels or projector trays, they will accept the carousels and trays intact, without extra charges. For those Customers, they offer an exclusive service called the Space-Saver(TM). This convenient service takes the slides that were in those bulky carousels and bundles them in a compact form that greatly reduces storage space, and the cost of return shipping. Each bundle of slides is labeled with the name of the directory where the images of those slides have been stored.
The Company specializes in providing personalized service, and works with Customers to insure that all important information from their photograph collection is preserved for their enjoyment. Image directories are often customized to conform to the nature of the Customer's photo collection. All original materials are returned to the Customer along with their digital files, which can be on flash drives, or optical discs (DVD or Blu-ray).
