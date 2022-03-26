Fermented Food and Ingredients Market Scope and Structure Analysis, 2021–2027

Emergen Research Logo

The rising need for food preservation and increasing awareness among the health-conscious population is driving the demand of the market.

The global Fermented Food and Ingredients Market will be worth USD 875.21 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the rising need for food preservation. The increasing awareness among the health conscious population and their changing dietary patterns is expected to drive the demand for fermented ingredients and food products over the forecast period. Advancements in the food & beverage industry have resulted in the increasing utilization of fermented ingredients for the production of processed food & beverages.

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive analysis of the factors that are likely to bolster or impede the growth of the market in the coming years. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic that is currently unfolding as a key market influencer. The report provides a thorough estimation of the overall impact of the pandemic on the Fermented Food and Ingredients market and its vital segments. The report also discusses the impact of the pandemic across different regions of the market. It also offers a current and future assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the Fermented Food and Ingredients market.

Key Highlights From The Report

• In November 2019, a joint venture took place between Cargill and DSM. Through the joint venture, they started commercial-scale production of EverSweet™ stevia sweetener as there is an increasing demand for reduced calorie-food and beverages among the health-conscious population.

• The fermented beverages segment held the largest market share of 38.2% in 2019. Increasing consumption of fermented beverages like beer is expected to drive the demand for the fermented ingredients.

• Amino Acids are forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period. Growing preference for high protein diets among the health-conscious population has increased the demand for amino acids in the production of fermented ingredients.

The report further divides the Fermented Food and Ingredients market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market. The report also sheds light on the segment and region exhibiting promising growth in the Fermented Food and Ingredients market.

Fermented Food and Ingredients Market Segmentation

Emergen Research has segmented the global Fermented Food and Ingredients Market on the basis of Food Type. Ingredient Type, Distribution Channel, and region:

• Food Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Fermented Dairy Products

o Fermented Beverages

o Fermented Confectionary & Bakery Products

o Fermented Vegetable Products

• Ingredient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Organic Acids

o Amino Acids

o Vitamins

o Industrial Enzymes

o Others

• Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Online Stores

o Supermarkets

o Health Stores

o Others

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report also studies the key companies of the Fermented Food and Ingredients market along with analysis of their business strategies, M&A activities, investment plans, product portfolio, financial standing, gross profit margin, and production and manufacturing capacities.

Some players analyzed in the report are:

Dupont De Nemours and Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Angel Yeast Co. Limited, BASF SE, Lonza, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Danone, CHR. Hansen A/S and Evonik Industries, among others.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/fermented-food-and-ingredients-market

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Fermented Food and Ingredients market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Fermented Food and Ingredients industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How is the competitive landscape of the Fermented Food and Ingredients market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

