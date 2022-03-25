Boss'd UP LeadHERz, Inc. Celebrates 30 Inspirational Women Globally on ACEIRT TV Network

Celebrating Inspirational Women Cover Celebrating Women 2022 1 of 2 Celebrating Women 2022 2 of 2

Dr. Tracie Hines Lashley created an innovative way to celebrate women for International Women's Month. This is an event that is only about the women awarded.

Women are powerful and a driving force for innovation and creativity around the world.” — Dr. Tracie Hines Lashley

FAYETTEVILLE, NC, USA, March 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boss’d UP LeadHERz, Inc. presents the first annual Celebrating Women Awards. Women deserve to be celebrated in a unique way.Boss’d UP LeadHERz, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization for women and girls. BUL, Inc. takes pride in elevating women to another level. Dr. Tracie Hines Lashley, Karen Hines (Coach K), and Tiffany Myers are Panama City, FL natives with a strong desire to guide women and girls to excel. As teenagers, the ladies were members of AYAC, a youth group created by ACURE in Panama City, FL. After brainstorming ideas, the decision to create a powerful nonprofit to assist the cause for formed. Boss'd UP LeadHERz, Inc. was created with the tag line "To Boss UP. You must Level UP".The mission of BUL, Inc. is to eliminate stereotypes amongst women and girls in the workplace, schools, and communities, while providing a sanctuary to produce intentional growth, success, and significance. Generate essential resources to elevate women and girls to an entrepreneurial mindset and executive leadership.BUL, Inc. strives to be the change and create a powerful force through collaborations with other women. The women celebrated understands that being a BOSS does not mean BOSSY. Bossing up (making money moves) is not negative. Women must make Boss moves (Boss UP) while leading others but especially be intentional about influencing other women (LeadHER). The women receiving this award have educated, motivated, encouraged, and equipped women in their personal and professional lives. Learn more about the accomplishments of the women during a special broadcast on Saturday, March 26 at 9 AM EST on ACEIRT TV. Download the ACEIRT TV app on ROKU, AppleTV, Amazon FireTV, iPhone, and Android.The Boss'd UP LeadHERz, Inc. would like to thank everyone who nominated special women in their circle.Join BUL, Inc. in celebrating amazing women.* AnneMarie Ziegler, ARRAY Publishing & Marketing, LLC (Fayetteville, NC)* Leeza Copeland, Leeza's Beauty, (Ahoskie, NC)* Erica O'Rourke, Momma O's Wings & Things (Panama City, FL)* Fa'apepele (Pele) Hunkin, Pele Speaks (Columbia, SC)* Karen Hines, Preeminent Life Solutions, LLC and MindFULL 2 Action, LLC (Fayetteville, NC)* T'Ahria Lucas, Thee Pretty Co. (Fayetteville, NC)* Shalakemia Moffitt, IamShalakemia Brand and Grindin Royal University (Harrisburg, PA)* Judamy Figueroa, Permanent Makeup Artist (Panama City, FL)* Lilian Okech, Cleaning for Hope (Kampala, Uganda)* Dr. Annisa Short, Work from Home CEO (Fayetteville, NC)* Keisha Rock, KaiRos (Bridgetown, Barbados)* Valencia Handy, North Carolia 8th Congressional District Chair (Fayetteville, NC)* Blair Priester, Posh Haus Realty (Fayetteville, NC)* Dr. Tracie Lashley, ACEIRT Solutions LLC and HEARTfelt Intelligence, Inc. (Fayetteville, NC)* Angela Hooper-Menifield, Menifield & Associates (Newark, NJ)* Jennifer Lane, Nice Girls Finish Last (Naperville, IL)* Kasshe Bestor, Realtor (Atlanta, GA)* Dr. Norma McLaughlin, Chosen Pen Publishing (Fayetteville, NC)* Cynthia Brown, CMB Properties LLC, and CMB Freight Transportations LLC (Columbia, SC)* Tavia Hines, Tavia on the Move LLC (Cocoa, FL)* ShaDonna McPhaul, Mo's Heroes, Inc. (Fayetteville, NC)* Crystal Voiles, Cyber Security Expert (Germany)* Nicole Ashley, Diamond Outstanding (Orlando, FL)* Yashica B, Sheka B & Associates, LLC (Columbia, SC)* Bridgette Foresyth, 4My Peace LLC (Atlanta, GA)* Deborah Allen, Igniting the Flame Publishing and Deborah Allen Enterprises LLC (Florissant MO)* Yvonne Mundih, Building HopesNDreams, LLC (Oakdale, MN by way of Mnichovo Hradiste)* Dr. Angie Gray, Empowerment Matters, LLC (Sicklerville, NJ)* Kisha Peace, Realtor & Beauty Consultant (Atlanta, GA)* Tiffany Myers, Passion Getaways LLC and TMCAA Unlimited LLC (Atlanta, GA)Watch the Celebrating Women's special programming on ACEIRT TV network on Saturday, March 26th starting at 9 A.M. eastern standard time.Download the ACEIRT TV app on ROKU, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, iPhone, and Android.

