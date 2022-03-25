Plant-based Protein Market Size And Forecast | Top Key Players – Cargill, Dupont, Roquette Frères, Glanbia, Kerry Group

Emergen Research Logo

Plant-based Protein Market Trends – Increasing demand for Plant-based milk with extra protein

The global Plant-based Protein Market will be worth USD 16.63 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of plant-based protein market can be attributed to the increasing awareness among the health-conscious population and their changing dietary patterns. The growing demand for Protein supplements among consumers to improve their health and wellness is expected to drive the growth of plant-based protein products. The sedentary lifestyle of the growing population has resulted in the prevalence of lifestyle-related chronic diseases, which has increased their need to consume plant-based protein products.

Advancements in biotechnology and microbiology research activities are expected to fuel the development of the plant-based protein market over the forecast period. Increasing innovations and the launch of newly enhanced products by the emerging and key players in the plant-based protein market are augmenting the market growth at the global level. The rising lactose intolerance among the growing population is also contributing to the growth of the plant-based protein market over the forecast period. The growing trend of Plant-based milk with extra protein is boosting the development of the industry.

Key Highlights From The Report

• In February 2019, Watson, a non-dairy ingredient solutions business headquartered in the U.S., was acquired by Glanbia PLC. Watson is a manufacturer and supplier of high-quality custom nutrient premix, food and beverage, bakery ingredient, personal care and supplement industries, and edible film and material conditioning solutions.

• The dry form segment held the largest market share of 59.6% in 2019. Increasing demand for protein concentrates has resulted in the growing utilization of the dry form of processing of protein for the production of the concentrates.

• Protein Isolates are forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period. The protein isolates can easily be mixed with different food products and easy to digest, which has increased its demand among the health-conscious population.

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Plant-based Protein market on a global and regional scale and offers a forecast for the market for 8 years. The report provides extensive coverage of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, growth prospects, threats, opportunities, and current and emerging trends in the market. The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market players along with their business overview, product portfolio, technological advancements, expansion plans, financial standing, and global position. It also sheds light on the collaborations in the competitive landscape, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, licensing agreements, and others.

Key companies profiled in the Plant-based Protein report include:

Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland (Adm), Dupont, Roquette Frères, Glanbia, Wilmar International, Dsm, Kerry Group, Emsland Group, And Ingredion, Among Others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Plant-based Protein Market on the basis of Type, Form, Application, Source, and region:

• Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Protein Concentrates

o Protein Isolates

o Textured Protein

• Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Liquid

o Dry

• Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Food Ingredients

o Animal Feed

• Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Pea

o Soy

o Wheat

o Others (Rice, Potato, Canola, and Oats)

Regional Analysis:

Regional analysis includes an in-depth study of the key geographical regions to gain a better understanding of the market and provide an accurate analysis. The regional analysis covers North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis covers the analysis of key market segments, including revenue, CAGR, import/export, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, and market dynamics in each region of the geographies.

