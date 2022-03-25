Maryland Department of General Services Celebrates Maryland Day ￼

March 25, 2022

Hand-held flags distributed to guest of state facilities in honor of the day

BALTIMORE, MD – The Maryland Department of General Services (DGS) will commemorate Maryland Day today by presenting hand-held Maryland flags to visitors and employees at General Services facilities in Baltimore and Annapolis.

“Marylanders are known around the nation for their love of the Maryland flag,” said DGS Secretary Ellington E. Churchill, Jr. “What better way to celebrate our state’s history than giving our citizens and visitors Maryland flags to wave with pride.”

The first European settlers landed in Maryland on March 25, 1634, and called the area the Province of Maryland. Maryland was granted statehood April 28, 1788, but it wasn’t until 1903 that Maryland Day became an official holiday. In 1916, the Maryland General Assembly authorized Maryland Day as a legal holiday.

The Maryland state flag was officially adopted in 1904. The Maryland flag bears the arms of the Calvert and Crossland families; Calvert being the family name of the Lords Baltimore who founded Maryland, and their colors of gold and black; and Crossland was the family of the mother of George Calvert, first Lord Baltimore, with their colors of red and white.

Today, 1,634 American-made Maryland flags with a gold cross bottony will be distributed at the following locations: Maryland State House, 45 Calvert St. in Annapolis, the Treasury Building in Annapolis, Community Place in Crownsville, the State Center buildings in Baltimore, and the William Donald Schaefer building in Baltimore.

###

About DGS: The Department of General Services is responsible for essential services and programs administered on behalf of the state, including procuring goods and services; designing, building, leasing, managing and maintaining facilities; leading energy conservation efforts; administering the state’s Capital Grants Program; and providing essential services such as fuel management, disposition of surplus property and records management. The Department of General Services Maryland Capitol Police maintains safety and security at state buildings.