servicePath welcomes Charles Todd to their Advisory Board

servicePath CPQ+ offers an innovative approach to solving the hardest challenges that legacy SaaS CPQ solutions struggle with.”TORONTO, CANADA, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- servicePath Inc, the most trusted revenue lifecycle management platform for Enterprise Technology Providers, announced today that Quote-to-Cash veteran Charles Todd has joined the company's Board of Advisors. In this role, Charles will be working closely with the leadership team and assist with developing and executing strategies to grow the company at scale.
"We're privileged to have Charles join servicePath as an Advisor. His addition to the team brings added experience, professionalism, and credibility to our company. Charles has put several Unicorns & leaders on the map in the Quote-to-Cash and CPQ market, including Apttus/Conga & Cameleon/Pros. servicePath has proven its ability to drive profitable revenue growth for our customers and now has the growth trajectory to replicate that success. Charles has time and again proven he knows how to help organizations scale revenues, channels, partners, and teams. We are looking forward to our collaboration." Daniel Kube, CEO servicePath.
Since 2020 servicePath has seen unparalleled demand for its revenue optimization platform fueled by a widening market opportunity to deliver value for customers across their revenue lifecycle. Powering continuous growth for industry leaders such as DELL, DXC Technology, NTT, and Park Place Technologies. servicePath is a repeat top-ranked CPQ vendor on G2 and the only new provider recognized by Gartner in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote Application Suites. This rapid growth underscores the company's continued investment in attracting the best resources to accelerate expansion.
"Quote-to-Cash (QTC) is the moment of truth; where the Buyer's interest in a purchase meets the Seller's realization of revenue, and historically a challenging bottleneck for B2B enterprises to quickly win the confidence of the customer without making costly mistakes which impact profitability, revenue recognition, solution delivery, and customer satisfaction," said Charles Todd.
"Solutions today are more complex than ever. A product catalog and a price list with guided selling and workflow rules is no longer enough. Enterprises need a scalable revenue platform with horsepower to run complex financial and configuration models. servicePath CPQ+ offers an innovative approach to solving the hardest challenges that legacy SaaS CPQ solutions struggle with; the successful swap-outs are staggering with customers recognizing time-to-value in as little as 8 weeks. Simply put, servicePath is the best-kept secret in CPQ! I'm excited to see their recent recognition by Gartner and Forrester and look forward to helping servicePath turn on the jets to assist global enterprises in selling more efficiently than ever before."
servicePath CPQ+ helps its customers get ahead of the curve. Industry 4.0 is moving business models beyond the subscription economy to the usage-based and yield-based economic drivers. Deal complexity, multi-party usage, and billing models continue to evolve it is increasingly important for finance and sales teams to work together and close new business. Quick, accurate, and profitable deal optimization is a necessity to maximize revenue yield; servicePath's CPQ+ revenue platform unlocks profitable revenue growth for any organization throughout the revenue lifecycle.
"Through our deep domain experience with complex revenue models, our customers have validated features like Cost-of-Serve analysis, and integrating dynamic data feeds from multiple sources are core differentiators to accelerate and de-risk revenue operations. Deal dashboards and Guided Selling are only effective if the commerce engine can arbitrage all the P&L dimensions of the deal in real-time. We know we are on to something." Mike Molson, Co-Founder servicePath.
Charles has a track record of scaling startups with a disruptive agenda and spearheading bold pivots within large-cap publicly traded organizations. He is the founder and CEO of Vokl, a web3 startup accelerating enterprise adoption of programmable data privacy between multiple parties for improved collaboration, and an advisor to the Baseline Protocol. Previously Charles served as Global Vice President & General Manager of Apttus Quote-to-Cash solutions now operating as Conga through acquisition by ThomaBravo, and Managing Director of cloud CPQ at Cameleon Software which was acquired by PROS, Inc. His experience also includes leading strategic growth at Sprint, Microsoft, and Insight.
Charles will be joining Natalie Townsend, Managing Partner NorthRock Capital, and Doug Wyatt, former CFO of Novo Nordisk, on servicePath's Board of Advisors.
About servicePath
servicePath CPQ+ is the most trusted revenue lifecycle management platform for enterprise technology companies. Powering billions of dollars in annual revenue for global leaders such as ATOS, DELL, DXC Technology, Ensono, NTT, and Park Place Technologies. servicePath de-risks complex deal structures through advanced governance and analytics to maximize revenue yield and reduce proposal cycle-time by as much as 90%. The no-code/low-code administration accelerates time-to-market for new products and economic models with maximum operational efficiency. servicePath seamlessly integrates with major CRM platforms, including Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics.
