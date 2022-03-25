Portus Network is building on Polygon to connect dApps to any real world event
Portus Network will integrate with Polygon their full-scale API Gateway called Portkey, to connect dApps on Polygon with any real-life event.
The partnership between Polygon and Portus Network is the first brick for the mass adoption of blockchain technology”VALLETTA, MALTA, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Through Polygon integration Portus Network aims to provide a reliable oracle to the entire Ecosystem of dApps which are now captive in other data oracles approach. With Portus Network any dApp could access any data from an API provider, eliminating the middlemen.
— Razvan RADU, CEO & Founder Portus Network
Polygon built a fast-growing ecosystem with more than 7000 dApps on its L2 urged by the developer’s need for lower gas fees. Portus Network built its API Gateway on the same need as the dApps developers that now are captive in other oracles approach. Portus Network means no fees, only the chain’s gas fee, and the possibility for a data consumer to choose its provider.
The Polygon integration of Portus Network will bring tons of advantages for every dApp built on Polygon and for every single user. First of all, it could create the premises for fast adoption of the Blockchain technology, giving the possibility to real-world businesses to become their own data provider for a dApp that they built or they want to build but cannot rely on other oracles approach to provide data from random providers. And all that with no extra fees, only the gas fee of the chain. Portus Network’s business is not aggregating data but decentralized insurance for the quality of the data provided. Another advantage that Portus Network’s approach comes with is the possibility to receive compensation in the case of a malfunction or API call failure by generating a claim on that particular insurance pool created around the API Provider that failed.
By the end of April, Portus Network will launch its Testnet on Polygon and by the end of Q3 Portus Network will go live. By then, Portus Network will continuously bring efforts into integrating with Polygon Ecosystem, their goal being to engage large adoption.
Following this goal, Portus Network will engage their team in the next six months with the purpose of creating awareness into Polygon’s dApp Ecosystem and hopefully contributing actively to Polygon’s future expansion.
Polygon is the leading platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its growing suite of products offers developers easy access to all major scaling and infrastructure solutions: L2 solutions (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid solutions, stand-alone and enterprise chains, data availability solutions, and more. Polygon’s scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 7000+ applications hosted, 1B+ total transactions processed, ~100M+ unique user addresses, and $10B+ in assets secured.
Portus Network is revolutionary Data Oracle, a full-scale API Gateway that creates a direct connection between API Providers and API Consumers (dApps), being a data aggregator with the possibility to inbound all kinds of data into a smart contract, from token price data to any real-world event, even pictures or videos.
