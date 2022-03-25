Sugar Reduction Technology Market Demand, Recent Trends, Major Driving Factors & Business Growth Strategies

Sugar Reduction Technology Market by Application, Recent Technology, and Sugar Alternative : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sugar reduction technology enables using less quantity of sugar in a recipe yet retaining the same taste, and thus has become a macro trend across the globe. Health and nutrition-conscious consumers are demanding products that contain less sugar and lower calories.

Sugar consumption is a major cause for health issues such as obesity, cardiac disease, diabetics, and skin issues such as acne. Increase in prevalence of these health issues has shifted the focus of consumers toward products which are low in calories and sugar content. This factor serves as a key driver of the global sugar reduction technology market. In addition, campaigns and guidelines by food safety authorities to reduce the use of sugar and eliminate trans-fat in the manufactured products to ensure prevention of diseases among the consumers, drives the growth of the market. However, artificial sweeteners contain chemicals in their manufacturing process instead of a natural product. Consuming artificial sweetener daily could be unhealthy for consumers and may hamper the market growth.

On the contrary, development of low-sugar food and increase in demand for diet beverages from the diet-conscious consumers can are expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the manufacturers during the forecast period.

The sugar reduction technology market is segmented based on application, recent technology, sugar alternative, and region. Depending on application, the market is categorized into food, beverages, dairy products, bakery, and confectionaries. By recent technology, it is segregated into mineral sugar carrier, hollow sugar crystals, fiber-enriched ingredient, and biodegradable nanocarriers. On the basis of sugar alternative, it is classified into naturally derived sweeteners, artificial sweeteners, sugar alcohols, and sweetness modulators. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players operating in the sugar reduction technology include DouxMatok, Südzucker, Kerry Inc., Nestlé, AJINOMOTO FOODS EUROPE SAS., Cargill Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, Ingredion, Kraft-Heinz Inc., and Glanbia Plc.

Key Benefits for Sugar Reduction Technology Market:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the sugar reduction technology market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and tap the investment pockets.

It offers qualitative trends as well as quantitative analysis of the global market for the period of 2018–2025 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

In-depth analysis of the key segments demonstrates the type of sugar reductions technologies and the alternatives to sugar.

Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies as well as the prevailing market opportunities.

Key market players are profiled to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

