SAFY, Binti Announce Partnership to Address Foster Parent Shortage
Child Welfare Nonprofit SAFY leveraging software to streamline foster parent licensing and increase efficiencies for matching youth with foster homes
Through our partnership with Binti, we want to remove barriers to help interested foster parents become licensed and ensure all youth experiencing foster care can be placed in safe, loving homes.”COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Child welfare nonprofit Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth (SAFY) is announcing a new partnership Binti to reduce the administrative burden in the foster care licensing system and ultimately ensure all youth experiencing foster care are placed in a qualified, licensed foster home.
“The need for foster families is at an all-time high,” said William Matt, CEO of SAFY. “But the unfortunate reality is the process to become a licensed foster home can be difficult to navigate, and administrative barriers can stand in the way of loving adults becoming foster parents. Through our partnership with Binti, we want to remove these barriers to help interested foster parents become licensed and ensure all youth experiencing foster care can be placed in safe, loving homes.”
Through this partnership, SAFY will use Binti’s software to achieve efficiencies and reduce the administrative burden in several steps in the foster care system, including:
• Streamlining the process of licensing and training foster parents
• Expediting the recertification process for current foster parents
• Efficiently matching youth who need a caring family while in foster care with foster parents who are equipped to care for them.
“Our goal with this partnership is to reduce the time to licensure by improving the foster parent experience during the process,” said Veronica Farris, Chief Development and Marketing Officer, SAFY. “Binti affords potential and existing foster parents the opportunity to have a one-stop-shop to complete required paperwork and upload documentation, while providing our staff with a dashboard to see the progress and gaps in the licensing process to ensure timely follow-up.”
SAFY is launching Binti currently in its Alabama division; the service will expand to SAFY’s remaining operating states – Colorado, Kentucky, Indiana, Nevada, Ohio, and South Carolina – later in 2022.
About SAFY. Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth (SAFY) of America is a national nonprofit organization creating healthy youth and families through community-based solutions. Building upon our reputation as a leader in treatment foster care services, our comprehensive home- and community-based programs serve those with social service and behavioral health needs in seven states including Alabama, Colorado, Indiana, Kentucky, Nevada, Ohio and South Carolina. To learn more, visit www.SAFY.org.
