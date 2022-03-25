NA Standing Committee adopts resolution on Q&A activities

VIETNAM, March 25 -

The NA Standing Committee adopted a resolution on question and answer activities at its meeting on Thursday. —VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Thursday passed a resolution on question and answer activities at its ninth sitting.

Those debated at the session are urgent, strategic and long-term matters that meet the aspirations of voters and people nationwide, according to the resolution.

Deputies and ministers showed their sense of responsibility, the document said, noting that they gave explanations on various issues, including persistent problems, and pointed out reasons behind and proposed specific, feasible solutions to them.

Deputy Prime Ministers and the Ministers of Finance, Agriculture and Rural Development, Public Security and Justice fielded questions at the session.

The NA Standing Committee asked the Government, the PM, ministers and heads of ministerial agencies to focus on major tasks and solutions in order to create significant changes in State management in the debated areas.

For industry and trade, it ordered specific, clear scenarios and drastic measures to ensure energy safety and security, and the balance of oil and gas supply-demand in any circumstances, as well as comprehensive solutions, to quickly handle obstacles to the operation of Nghi Sơn Oil Refinery.

The committee also asked for the better implementation of the legislature’s resolutions in market management and anti-smuggling, the enhancement of international cooperation in trade, higher quality of exports, and the diversification of consumption markets, especially those for farm produce.

In natural resources and environment, it said the dossiers of the revised Land Law and relevant laws should be completed soon for submission to the NA to closely manage and effectively use land resources.

The committee also emphasised the need to well-implement the 2020 Law on Environmental Protection, closely control the discharge of wastewater, emissions and industrial solid waste, and approve the planning scheme on protecting the national environment in 2022.

Earlier the same day, the NA Standing Committee approved an ordinance on the process and procedures to send drug users aged 12-18 to compulsory rehabilitation centres, with 100 per cent of the vote.

The ordinance regulates the People’s Courts to consider and decide to send drug users aged 12-18 to compulsory rehabilitation centres.

The consideration and decision must ensure the best interests for them and ensure the procedures to meet their psychological, gender, age and consciousness conditions, according to the ordinance.

The ordinance also includes principles of guaranteeing the right to keep secret the drug users’ private life and the rights for them to take part in and present opinions at the court. — VNS