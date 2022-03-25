Submit Release
Sweden to lift ban on entry from all countries

SWEDEN, March 25 - The ban on entry to Sweden from countries outside the EU/EEA will not be extended and will cease to apply on 1 April 2022. This also means that the requirement to present vaccination and test certificates when entering Sweden will be removed.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, a temporary ban on entry into Sweden for foreign nationals travelling from countries outside the EU/EEA was introduced in March 2020. It has been regularly extended and the current entry ban applies until 31 March 2022.

Several countries in the EU and the EEA have recently lifted bans on entry into their respective countries. The Public Health Agency of Sweden considers that the entry restrictions are no longer a proportionate infection control measure.

On 1 April 2022, COVID-19 will no longer be classified as a threat to public health and a danger to society. Although the pandemic is not over, it has entered a new phase thanks to high vaccination coverage combined with the lower risk of serious illness posed by the currently dominant virus variant, omicron.

“We have already lifted the entry ban within the EU. Now the Government has decided not to extend the entry ban from third countries. This will make it much easier for everyone who has been prevented from coming to Sweden in recent years due to the pandemic,” says Minister for Justice and Home Affairs Morgan Johansson.

The ban on entry into Sweden from countries outside the EU/EEA will cease to apply on 1 April 2022. This also means that vaccination and test certificates will then no longer be required when entering Sweden.

