Medical Food Market Explore Top Factors that Will Boost the Global Market by 2030

Medical Food Market

Key factors for the rising adoption of medical foods in the COVID-19 pandemic are increasing demand for dietetic care and nutritional support.

The medical food market has experienced a significant growth, and is expected to grow considerably in next few years. Since consumers have become conscious about their health amidst the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, companies in the medical foods market are increasing efforts to market their products that assure immunity boost. Since several medical foods are commercially available, it has become easier for manufacturers to promote their products through advertisements. On the other hand, analysts at the Transparency Market Research opine that China's import and export of health foods is anticipated to remain constant in the upcoming years.

Top Impacting Factors

Providing adequate nutritional support is a central component for the care of prolonged or chronically ill patients. Hence, demand for clinical nutrition is constantly increasing among patients with chronic disorders such as gastrointestinal disorders, short bowel syndrome, ischemic bowel disease, Crohn’s disease, and renal failure. Rise in prevalence of these diseases drives the demand for medical foods.

Oncology patient groups are at high risk of malnutrition. Multiple studies have found that malnutrition is a considerable financial drain on healthcare systems, as it affects 70% of hospitalized patients across the world. The high-cost burden is caused due to frequent hospital visits, extended hospital stays, and a greater risk of complications.

Parenteral nutrition plays a significant role in cases where malnourished patients need to be administered nutrition; however, enteral nutrition is inadequate to meet their body nutritional requirements. Rise in prevalence of malnutrition coupled with an increased use of nutrition for cancer treatment is expected to propel the global market.

Market Trends

Companies Invest in Innovation Centers Aiming to Introduce Locally Manufactured Products

Leading company Nestlé Health Science is advancing in the domain of nutritional therapy and has announced to invest in a product innovation center in the Taizhou, Jiangsu province ofChina, to tap into opportunities in the clinical nutrition sector. This explains why the revenue of Asia Pacific is predicted to take an aggressive leap in the medical foods market. As such, innovation centers in China are collaborating with clinical nutrition centers of the U.S. in order to advance in core R&D technologies.

Companies in the medical foods market are innovating to develop localized product offerings that resonate with China’s national standards and consumer needs. They are increasing efforts to comply with regulations involved with Foods for Special Medical Purposes (FSMPs) in China. As such, companies are capitalizing on the growing demand for locally manufactured products, whilst high approval rates for infant and baby formula products are generating incremental opportunities for companies in China.

Companies Target Nutritionally Complete Medical Foods to Prevent Malnutrition in Individuals

Apart from metabolic disorders, companies in the medical foods market such as producer of functional nutrition solutions SternLife, is acquiring proficiency to produce supplementary medical foods for the prevention of malnutrition. The demand for nutritionally complete medical foods is surging in patients suffering from malnutrition. As such, companies in the medical foods market are increasing their production capabilities in bars, powders, and thickening agents. This is evident since the revenue of powdered products is expected to register aggressive growth in the market for medical foods.

Top Key Players: Nestlé S.A., Danone S.A., Abbott Laboratories, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA,Targeted Medical Pharma, Inc., Primus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Meiji Holdings and Co., Ltd., Cerecin Inc., and Metagenics, Inc

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

