NEW BOOK BY DOCTOR OF COUNSELING PSYCHOLOGY HELPS YOUNG CHILDREN COPE WITH THEIR EMOTIONS
Rex’s Journey: Helping Children Understand and Cope with Emotions by Dr. Ambroes Pass-Turner
We need more books like this. This book showcases the journey of a little boy who had to go to a counselor. Very well done! For anyone who has little ones who may benefit from seeing a counselor.”UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We can't always control how we feel -- especially not as kids. But a new book for children tells the story of a young boy learning to cope with his emotions in a safe and healthy way.
— U. Fraser, Amazon reviewer
Rex's Journey: Helping Children Understand and Cope with their Emotions (Mascot Books) was written by Dr. Ambroes Pass-Turner, a Doctor of Counseling Psychology and owner of a Counseling Services business, who is well-equipped to pen a book on the complicated and delicate subject of mental health. The topic is only more delicate when children are involved since one’s early years are proven to be particularly formative in development.
Looking back on childhood, one might recall everything bopping along swimmingly: playing with friends, loving your family and waking up each day happy and bursting with exuberance. Then suddenly your emotions getting in the way of all that, and nothing is quite so simple.
In the book, Rex has been struggling with understanding why and how he feels. From angry one minute to sad the next, he just wants to be a kid. What's so hard about that? But we can't always control how we feel.
Rex’s Journey: Helping Children Understand and Cope with Emotions does what it promises in the title. A kid’s emotional landscape is full of hills and valleys, and kids in Rex’s situation might very well experience similar fears when faced with this uncharted territory. To help guide young navigators, Dr. Pass-Turner steps in.
The book’s illustrations by Agus Prajogo perform their due diligence, authentically, but still playfully and colorfully, depicting the emotions that are central to the story’s message; Rex grins and grimaces with great expression.
The book doesn’t sugarcoat the way children acutely feel the aches and pains associated with growing up. A simply phrased line like “Rex said he was sad about how the students bullied him and how no one would play with him” alludes to the all too common and truly saddening issues of bullying and rejection. Most parents would be happy to know that their child has strong coping skills to overcome these very real obstacles to better mental health. This book can help assure kids that facing their fears, and talking to a stranger about them, can help make those fears less scary.
The book helps children to self-regulate. “Children who are not able to self-regulate their emotions are at risk for developing anxiety,” says Dr. Pass-Turner. “These children will often present as angry, frustrated, and become upset easier.”
The book teaches children to validate emotions by empowering them to develop self-control for a positive outcome, which leads to improving self-confidence.
Says Amazon reviewer U. Fraser, “What a beautiful and timely story. We need more books like this. This book showcases the journey of a little boy who had to go to a counselor. Very well done! Enjoyed reading this and recommend for anyone who has little ones who may benefit from seeing a counselor.”
Rex’s Journey is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.
DR. AMBROES PASS-TURNER is a Doctor of Counseling Psychology and the owner of APT Counseling Services LLC. She is a professor at Grand Canyon University in the College of Humanities and Social Sciences and Georgia Military College. Dr. Ambroes Pass-Turner is an author and published the books, Rex’s Journey: Helping Children Understand and Cope with Emotions and Childhood Sexual Abuse: Pathway to Mental Health Issues and Delinquent Behavior.
Dr. Pass-Turner has worked in mental health for over 20 years and has experience working with children and adults. Dr. Pass-Turner is an expert in working with behavioral and emotionally disturbed children, adults, families, and offenders within the criminal justice system. She is currently an Advisory board member for the Muscogee County Youth Detention Center Department of Juvenile Justice. Dr. Pass-Turner hold credentials as a Licensed Professional Counselor, Doctoral Addictions Counselor, Master Addictions Counselor, Board Certified Professional Counselor, National Certified Counselor, Certified Clinical Mental Health Counselor, Clinically Certified Human Trafficking Victims Services Provider, Clinically Certified Domestic Violence Counselor, and Clinically Certified Forensic Counselor. Dr. Pass-Turner is a member of the American Psychological Association, Licensed Professional Counselors Association of Georgia, National Board for Certified Counselors, National Association of Forensic Counselors, and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
