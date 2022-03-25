2022 Midwinter Executive Conference by the Numbers

Mar 25, 2022

By: Carol Abel, Vice President of Education Program Development, FMI

The 2022 Midwinter Executive Conference starts next week in Orlando, FL and top industry executives will gather in-person for the first time in over two years. Discussions among trading partners and education opportunities are designed to help a stronger industry feed the future.

Here are some numbers that breakdown who’s attending and what the program entails:

922 Registered attendees

203 Retailer and wholesaler attendees

179 Product supplier and associate member attendees

228 First-time attendees from retailers and brands such as Albertsons, Keurig Dr. Pepper, Weis Markets, Trax Retail, UNFI, Trigo Vision LTD, Upfield, Wegmans, Tate’s Bake Shop, Chef’s Store and more.

631 Strategic Executive Exchange business meetings to take place

10 Education sessions addressing supply chain, consumer grocery shopper trends, health and well-being, sustainability, and much more.

6 Keynote sessions including a state of the industry report, an interview with the Federal Trade Commissioner, a deep dive on workforce, and economic outlook and a look towards the future.

10 FMItech Talks sharing new ideas and solutions to enhance your technology strategy along with 6 FMItech Pitches designed to shed light on the latest in food retail technology from their unique vantage points

75 Golfers participating in the FMI Food Industry Golf Tournament supporting FMI Leadership, Education, Advocacy, Development Fund (LEAD).

6 FMI Leadership Executive Awards presented, including:

William H. Albers Award For Industry Relations

Sidney R. Rabb Award, For Statesmanship

Robert B. Wegman Award For Entrepreneurial Excellence

Herbert Hoover Award For Humanitarian Service

Glen P. Woodard, Jr., Award For Public Affairs

Esther Peterson Award For Consumer Service

Future Midwinter Date: January 20-23, 2023, Orlando, FL