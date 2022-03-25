Submit Release
2022 Midwinter Executive Conference by the Numbers

Mar 25, 2022

By: Carol Abel, Vice President of Education Program Development, FMI

MW 2022

The 2022 Midwinter Executive Conference starts next week in Orlando, FL and top industry executives will gather in-person for the first time in over two years. Discussions among trading partners and education opportunities are designed to help a stronger industry feed the future.

Here are some numbers that breakdown who’s attending and what the program entails:

922     Registered attendees

203     Retailer and wholesaler attendees

179     Product supplier and associate member attendees

228     First-time attendees from retailers and brands such as Albertsons, Keurig Dr. Pepper, Weis Markets, Trax Retail, UNFI, Trigo Vision LTD, Upfield, Wegmans, Tate’s Bake Shop, Chef’s Store and more.

631     Strategic Executive Exchange business meetings to take place

10        Education sessions addressing supply chain, consumer grocery shopper trends, health and well-being, sustainability, and much more.

6          Keynote sessions including a state of the industry report, an interview with the Federal Trade Commissioner, a deep dive on workforce, and economic outlook and a look towards the future.

10       FMItech Talks sharing new ideas and solutions to enhance your technology strategy along with 6 FMItech Pitches designed to shed light on the latest in food retail technology from their unique vantage points

75        Golfers participating in the FMI Food Industry Golf Tournament supporting FMI Leadership, Education, Advocacy, Development Fund (LEAD).

6          FMI Leadership Executive Awards presented, including:

  • William H. Albers Award For Industry Relations
  • Sidney R. Rabb Award, For Statesmanship
  • Robert B. Wegman Award For Entrepreneurial Excellence
  • Herbert Hoover Award For Humanitarian Service
  • Glen P. Woodard, Jr., Award For Public Affairs
  • Esther Peterson Award For Consumer Service

Future Midwinter Date: January 20-23, 2023, Orlando, FL

2022 Midwinter Executive Conference by the Numbers

