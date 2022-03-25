Renowned Officially Gp Latest album released “1997”
EINPresswire.com/ -- Album title- 1997 to me was a prominent year and time when hip-hop took a major transition and it was also a time of peace within not only in the industry but in the streets as well. The music actually had a message. From the depths of Tupac and biggie to at the time slept on reasonable doubt jay-z album to the peace treaty between the bloods and the crips. The 90s was an amazing time for hip hop it set the tone for music in the following decades to come.
Reason for song titles named after cities- Initially the song titles were going to be named after artist but due to copyright infringements of artist names we wanted to go around that so we just based the style of the song around the city of the artist. In example Harlem during the time of the late 90s early 2000s if you knew Harlem at the time it was all about Dipset, heat makers, and of course dj kayslay. In example with Brooklyn again during that time it was all about your fabulous lil mo collabs and jayz and Mary j Blige collars, knowing back when rap met r&b. In example with north philly during the time you had young Chris and neff buck and freeway. With south philly you had the great beanie Segal with hits like “what ya life like”. For Atlanta you had infamous Outkast who in fact put Atlanta on the map with music. When it comes to Cleveland of course brought the sounds of the one and only bones thugs and harmony to accommodate my hometown. When it came to Chicago I Brought the feel of common. With Oakland it was different twist it didn’t particularly focus on an artist because of course you can’t mention the bay without mentioning too short and e40 shout to them for paving the way but with Oakland my focus was more so on the history of the city the birthplace of the panthers. When it came to Los Angeles, I wanted to give the people the feel of Kam and the group Pharcyde. With Houston I brought the feel of lil flip and the late great dj screw. New Orleans I wanted the feel of the most metaphorical lyricist of all time lil Wayne.
ABOUT OFFICIALLY GP
Officially GP a recording artist, songwriter, model, and actor from Cleveland, Ohio. Growing up in his neighborhood always keeps his ear to the streets, and is loved for creating positive opportunities for his community. His flow is smooth, direct, and edgy. "In this smoke screen era, "I have to be real always and continue to build my empire" says Officially GP. Music has been a great opportunity which birthed "Red Karpet LLC" a label owned by himself, and longtime friend 4 Matik. Officially GP has been successful with his acting career appearing on shows like; The Chi, Empire, and Proven Innocent to name a few. Stay tuned as Officially GP shines the light on his city!
