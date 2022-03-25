Bio-Plastic Packaging Market SWOT Analysis and Key Business Strategies Featuring Amcor, BASF, Cargill, DowDuPont.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Bio-Plastic Packaging Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Type (Biodegradable Plastics, Non-Biodegradable Plastics), Packaging Type Rigid Packaging, Flexible Packaging), Application (Agriculture and Horticulture, Consumer Goods) and By Geography
The Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Market is accounted for $16.80 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $57.28 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period. Bioplastics are plastic materials produced from renewable biomass sources, such as vegetable fats and oils, corn starch, straw, woodchips, sawdust. Bioplastics are biodegradable materials that come from renewable sources and can be used to reduce the problem of plastic waste that is suffocating the planet and contaminating the environment. The flexible packaging segment is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increased demand for flexible packing options from a wide variety of industries. The Asia Pacific is projected to hold the highest market share, owing to growing packaging industry in various countries such as India and China. Europe is projected to have the highest CAGR, due to the high adoption of eco-friendly packaging solutions, along with the strict governance framework for synthetic polymers.
Some of the key players profiled in the Bio-Plastic Packaging Market include Amcor, BASF, Biotec, Braskem, Cargill, Clondalkin, Coopbox, Corbion, DowDuPont, Eastman Chemical Company, Taghleef Industries, Greendot, Huhtamaki, Koninklijke DSM N.V, NatureWorks, Novamont, Perstorp, Toray Industries, Inc., Roquette, Sealed Air, Sonoco, Sphere Tagleef Industries, and Tereos.
Browse complete "Bio-Plastic Packaging Market" @ https://www.strategymrc.com/report/bioplastic-packaging-market
Request a Sample of this Bio-Plastic Packaging Market - Global Market Outlook (2021-2028) @ https://www.strategymrc.com/report/bioplastic-packaging-market/request-sample
