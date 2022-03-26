Funel.io became the worlds first Decentralized Lead Generation Platform

Decentralized lead generation platform

A team of skilled and experienced individuals, the decentralized Funel.io initiative has introduced a modernized, technologically advanced lead generation process.

Funel.io: The first-ever decentralized lead generation platform developed on block chain Technology gives users complete control over their leads. Block chain technology provides an extra layer of security and full data ownership for businesses to collaborate and retain some of their marketing budgets. As a result, Funel.io improves the efficiency and quality of a company's web marketing efforts. Their 4-step funnel creation process helps companies to grow and scale up by creating profitable sales funnels. With Funel.io, growth is inevitable!

Decentralized Funel.io

Decentralization is the future, and it offers more privacy and data security. Leads are like fuel to the business, and they play a critical role in the sales industry, and the only way to secure this data is through block chain. Block chain technology ensures data security and gives complete ownership of data to businesses. The decentralized Funel.io initiative has introduced a modernized, technologically advanced lead generation process. This first of its kind project is an amalgamation of skills and artificial intelligence deriving the best possible solution to the sales professionals.

Why They Build Funel ?

They have 13 years of core expertise in the lead generation industry, and by introducing Funel, they have solved three critical problems in this industry:

Data Security: - Using block chain as a core database, they have ensured every lead is secure.

Data ownership: - By implementing decentralized technology, they have ensured every lead that goes into sales funel is securely encrypted, giving complete data ownership to its clients. Data is securely exchanged and cannot be tampered or downloaded by anyone except the client, who will have complete control over his leads.

Easy to use leads manager: - Funel tool is easy to use and focuses more on keeping everything as simple as possible. So anyone without any programming knowledge can use funel and get qualified leads. They believe simplicity is the key to brilliance.

Funel understands the importance of lead. They have solid lead generation teams; each individual is qualified and has years of experience that provide a seamless experience to its users.

Funel.io Exclusive Features

At Funel.io, everything is progressive, modern and in the process of constant change adhering to the technological innovations occurring every other minute. Traditional, Conventional and Labor Intensive are the words unheard at Funel.io. They use artificial intelligence and blockchain technology to connect with their lead generation system to ensure every lead is validated adequately before making its way into the customer's sales funnel. Their three-level verification process includes phone verification and email verification which every lead goes through for identification and qualification. Funel.io is reliable working according to the on-demand customizable data, ditching old methods of recycling previous data for different clients. Additionally, their digital identity systems ensure complete control over the leads!

The team behind Funel.io consists of young motivated technophiles. Their team is skilled and experienced in creating ideal sales funnels as per their customer's needs. They shared:

"We are a dedicated team of professionals working together to produce high-quality results for our clients. We're committed to our jobs, and we all share the same vision. Collaboration enhances the way our team works and solves problems. As a result, there is better innovation, more success rate, and better communication. We always help each other by listening to and working together. Leads are the seeds of businesses, and we are extremely proud to be gardeners. We guarantee our customers an experience like never before."