UZBEKISTAN, March 24 - President of Uzbekistan, UAE delegation discuss possibilities of deepening multifaceted cooperation

On March 24, during the Tashkent International Investment Forum, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received a delegation of the United Arab Emirates led by the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Al Mazroui.

The distinguished guest conveyed sincere greetings and best wishes to the President of Uzbekistan from the UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Sheikh Mohamed Al Nahyan and the Prime Minister of the country, Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum.

The Minister congratulated on the successful holding of the Tashkent Forum, which once again confirmed a noticeable increase in the interest of foreign business in Uzbekistan. At the meeting, prospects for enhancing practical cooperation were discussed, primarily in trade, investment, innovation, agriculture, infrastructure, logistics and transport following the agreements at the highest level.

The results of cooperation in green energy were highly appreciated. Masdar is implementing several major projects for the construction of photovoltaic and wind power plants in the regions of the country.

The great potential for building up investment cooperation and the implementation of new promising projects in priority sectors was emphasized. 

Source: UzA

