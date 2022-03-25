Global Anti-Parkinson Drugs Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Anti-Parkinson Drugs Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Anti-Parkinson Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the anti-parkinson drugs market size is expected to grow from $8.86 billion in 2021 to $9.56 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s anti-parkinson drugs market research the market size is expected to reach $12.25 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.4%. The increasing geriatric population and surging cases of Parkinson's disease (PD) are projected to drive the anti-parkinson drugs market growth.

The anti-Parkinson drugs market consists of sales of drugs used for treating Parkinson's disease (PD), generated by the establishments that manufacture these drugs. Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative disorder that affects predominately dopaminergic neurons in a specific area of the brain named substantia nigra and disturbs the movement of the body. People suffering from PD may experience tremor, bradykinesia, limb rigidity, gait, and balance problems.

Global Anti-Parkinson Drugs Market Trends

Increasing investments by governments and companies for Parkinson’s disease drug R&D is a major trend in the anti-Parkinson drugs market.

The global anti-Parkinson drugs market is segmented:

By Drugs Class: Levodopa/Carbidopa, Dopamine Receptor Agonists, Monoamine Oxidase Type B (MAO-B) Inhibitors, Catechol-O-Methyltransferase (COMT)-inhibitors, Anticholinergics, Others

By Route of Administration: Oral, Injection, Transdermal

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retailer Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

By Geography: The global anti-Parkinson’s market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer, Merck, Novartis, Roche, UCB S.A, Teva Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie Inc., Mylan, Boehringer Ingelheim, Orion Pharma, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sun Pharma, Wockhardt, Dr. Reddy’s, Intas, US WorldMeds, Zydus Cadila, Cipla, Strides, 1 A Pharma, Upsher-Smith, Lundbeck, Vertical Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Zambon Pharmaceuticals, M Somerset Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Wockhardt.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

