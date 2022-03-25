Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Size, Revenue Analysis, Opportunities, Product Launch, 2020–2026

Reports And Data

NEW YORK, NY , UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest industry analysis report published by Reports and Data offers deep, actionable insights into the Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security industry and its leading segments. The report serves as a paradigmatic representation of the global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security market, and it elaborates on the core structure of the market Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security is the area of concern that involves the safeguarding of control system which includes integrated software and hardware that controls the operation of machinery which are indulged in industrial environments.

The ICS security market is relied upon to witness high growth in the wake of developing dangers and assaults on critical infrastructure globally. Expanded interest for process automation and remote control has made existing framework helpless against hackers and cyber attacks, thereby compromising the integrity of critical information. Need for safeguarding the processes and critical infrastructure have led to the adoption of robust ICS security solutions.

Among the key players involved in industrial control systems (ICS) security market, companies such as Honeywell International, Inc., Siemens AG and ABB Group, among others are focusing on organic as well as inorganic strategies to strengthen their position in the industrial control systems (ICS) security market.

Regional Outlook:

Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security market in North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020, attributed to increasing acceptance of IoT, machine learning, and blockchain technologies by insurance service providers and presence of a large customer base for insurance solutions and services. In addition, presence of leading Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security companies and emergence of various startups in the region spur the market growth.

The market in Asia Pacific region is forecasted to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, attributed to growing use of technologically advanced insurance software to manage payments functionality and risks. In addition, rising disposable income and presence of a large population in region provide lucrative opportunities for market growth in the region.

The market segmentation is based on by solution, by services, by security type, by verticals, by region.

• By solution

o Distributed denial of services

o Antivirus

o Firewall

o Virtualization security

o SCADA encryption

o Data loss prevention

o Identity and access management

o Others

• By Services

o Risk management services

o Design integration and consulting

o Audit and reporting

o Managed services

• By Security

o Endpoint

o Application

o Database

o Network

• By Verticals

o Power

o Energy & utilities

o Transportation

o Manufacturing

o Others

• By Region

o North America

o Europe

o Asia Pacific

o Latin America

o MEA

o South Africa

