Cloud Discovery Market Size Expected to Reach USD 3,378.3 Million at CAGR of 16.5%, By 2028

Reports And Data

Cloud Discovery Market Size – USD 1,036.2 Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 16.5%, Market Trends –Rapid adoption of IT-based applications.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in cloud adoption owing to benefits such as high-quality web services, data sharing through file feeds, and single sign-on connection across the network are driving the market.

The global cloud discovery market is forecast to reach USD 3,378.3 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Cloud Discovery is an open-source tool that helps enterprises infrastructure, security teams, and operations, to recognize all the cloud-native platform services, like managed Kubernetes platforms, container registries, and serverless services that are used among cloud providers.

Cloud Discovery is a powerful tool for security and audit practitioners that want to discover all the ‘unknown unknowns’ across environments in a simple way. Cloud Discovery connects to the cloud provider's native platform APIs to find services and their metadata and need only read permissions. It also has a network discovery option that is used to discover cloud-native apps and infrastructure, and it also uses port scanning to sweep IP ranges. It is provided as a simple Docker container image that can be run anywhere and works for both automation and interactive use.

The market is expected to grow in the coming years due to the increasing adoption of cloud computing across different verticals. Moreover, concerns for the security of IT infrastructure is also augmenting market growth. However, a lack of sufficient infrastructure among SMEs is expected to hinder the growth of the market.

Rising smart technology innovations and increasing demand to enhance overall infrastructure scalability among different verticals will drive the market in the Asia Pacific region. The region is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2362

Key participants Mcafee, Qualys, BMC Software, Puppet, Cisco Systems, Certero, Servicenow, Netskope, Connectwise, and Movere, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The cloud discovery solution held the larger market share of 62.3% in the year 2018. Rapid growth in cloud-based technologies has led to the adoption of cloud services for regular jobs, by various verticals. IT operators manage the pool of IT resources and control the data being shared externally and internally.

• Telecommunications and IT are forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period. Telecom companies have started to transform themselves into technology providers by creating mobile applications for the usage of VoIP calls and data storage on cloud platforms.

• Growth in IT organizations and the development of innovative technologies has led to increased spending on security in cloud computing and mobility. This is driving the adoption of secure and robust cloud discovery platforms.

• North America dominated the market owing to the high rate of adoption of advanced technologies in the region which is expected to propel market demand. The presence of leading market players in the region, such as Canada and the U.S., is also expected to boost the market growth. North America held a market share of 32.1% in the year 2018.

• In June 2019, CipherCloud launched a new email security capabilities in its CipherCloud Zero Trust CASB+ platform, which combines zero trust prevention coupled with industry-leading data protection technologies.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cloud-discovery-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Cloud Discovery market on the basis of component, organization size, and industry vertical, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Solutions

Services

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Telecommunications and IT

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Transportation and Logistics

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2362

Key Advantages of Cloud Discovery Report:

• Identification and analysis of the market size and competition

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market data

• Data validated by industry experts after extensive primary and secondary research

• Extensive regional analysis of the Cloud Discovery industry

• Profiling of key players along with their business overview, business strategies, deals and partnerships, and product portfolio

• SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape

• Feasibility analysis and investment analysis to enable strategic investment decisions

• Analysis of opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, risks, and limitations

Conclusively, all aspects of the Cloud Discovery market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

Browse More Reports:

Online Banking Market - https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/what-lies-ahead-in-online-banking-trends-for-2022-future-of-online-banking

Accounting and Financial Close Software Market - https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/accounting-and-financial-close-software-market-size-strategies-competitive-landscape-trends-factor-analysis-2028

Procure To Pay Software Market -https://www.feedsfloor.com/market-research/procure-pay-software-market-size-projected-reach-usd-92-billion-cagr-76-2026

IoT Analytics Market - https://www.feedsfloor.com/market-research/iot-analytics-market-size-expected-reach-usd-10981-billion-cagr-2670-2028