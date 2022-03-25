equitest, AI Business Valuation Software, Announced Two New Valuation Modules

equitest - business valuation software

HOD HASHARON, ISRAEL, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- equitest ®, an in-depth AI business valuation software for CPA, accountants, business advisors, startups, and established companies, has announced the latest two products in the company's unique line of valuation products and solutions: Cap-Table Module and 409A Valuation Report.

"equitest enables finding out the company's worth using multiple valuation techniques and leveraging the results to achieve the firm's targets. It was created by valuation professionals and can produce 100% error-free results in the blink of an eye." said the Funder-CEO, Tamir Levy.

The two new modules diversify the solutions offered by the platform.

The Cap-Tables enable managing the company's list of shareholders without difficulty, and it is a necessary tool for startups and companies that allocate shares and options to employees.

The 409A module gives an efficient, broad solution for making and auditing valuations of equity stocks of private firms for tax (409A) and financial statistics (ASC 820).

Both modules join the valuation module, allowing companies to be valued in six different methods. In each case, it provides a comprehensive solution for valuing companies at all stages of a company's life. The user can create a professional valuation report in minutes.

equitest ® was established in 2020 by Tamir Levy, Ph.D. Tamir Levy has a Ph.D. in finance and wanted to fill in the need for AI business valuation software.

The company has enjoyed a rapid rise in users, with a broad client base including CPAs, accounting firms, valuation firms, VCs, private investors, startups, law firms, and more.