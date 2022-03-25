A public hearing to consider the possible parole of Shavante Johnson, #236302

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT: Chris Gautz, Public Information Officer

517-241-0363

The Michigan Parole Board will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. to consider the possible parole of Shavante Johnson, #236302. The hearing will be conducted via video through Microsoft Teams and can be accessed by clicking HERE.

Those planning to access the hearing must call 517-335-1736 or 517-335-1739 no later than April 8, 2022 to confirm attendance.

Shavante Johnson is serving two Life sentences for the crimes of Assault with Intent to Murder and Robbery Armed. Shavante Johnson was sentenced on March 22, 1994 out of Wayne County.

Sandra Wilson, Member of the Michigan Parole Board, will conduct the hearing under the provisions of the Lifer Law, MCLA 791.234.

When logging into the hearing, your video must be turned off and audio muted to eliminate distraction during the hearing.

Please be advised that recordings, photography or screenshots of the proceeding are prohibited.