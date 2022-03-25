Discounted Property Is Among The Top Real Estate Investments In 2022 says Real Estate Investment Expert Jackie Jackson

Learn How To Make More Money with Creative Real Estate ​Cash Flow Strategies The Jackie Jackson - Real Estate Investing Coach The Jackie Jackson - Real Estate Investing Coach

Real Estate is one of the best investments that anyone can have as part of their portfolio. Tax deeds & liens remain to be an little known investment strategy.

In 2022, investing in real estate has one of the best returns, especially when compared to other forms of investing.” — Jackie Jackson

ORLANDO, FL, USA, March 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Many call Central Florida home, including real estate investor, expert, mentor, and coach Jackie Jackson. Jackie Jackson, of The Jackie Jackson Brand, teaches real estate investment literacy through the new Tax Deed Genius 8-Week Course. As the most comprehensive real estate investing course available, Jackie unveils all her secrets in this affordable program. The Tax Deed Genius Course aims to fortify communities and teach generational wealth building secrets available to everyone through Tax Deed and Tax Lien Investing. Tax deeds and liens have a high yield of return but remain to be an investment strategy that is little known.Real Estate is one of the best and safest investments that anyone can have as part of their portfolio. Other than owning a liquid asset, owning a home also comes with tax benefits, the ability to leverage your investment, the earning of regular cash flow, finally feeling financially secure, and even the ability to purchase your own home at deeply discounted prices through tax deeds and liens.The flourishing real estate market makes 2022 the perfect time to educate the community on these discounted properties. It’s becoming increasingly difficult to afford housing in cities with high population density. A way to circumvent these expensive housing price tags is to invest in tax deeds and liens. When the property taxes for land, single-family homes or commercial properties etc. goes unpaid, the county can take ownership of the property and sell the property at auction. It is here that anyone can participate in the auction process. Most properties begin with a very low opening bid, compared to their market value, and usually end with an investor winning each auction for literal pennies on the dollar. So, even if your goal is to become a homeowner versus a real estate investor, you can accomplish this goal with the knowledge gained through the Tax Deed Genius Course. When the property taxes get paid, the local government now has more of the money it counts on to assist the local community. With items such as road repair and public area maintenance as well as schools and even the local fire and rescue departments. By making your investments in this type of platform, you are also helping communities. With the current market being a “sellers” market, this might be a way to purchase a property at a lower more affordable amount that you can now fix up to your needs.Until now, navigating the tax deed and lien system was a tedious, confusing, and overwhelming process. Learning this investment strategy is time consuming and requires a lot of work sifting through state laws and “guru” channels on YouTube. This still doesn’t prepare an investor to walk into an auction with the confidence and knowledge necessary to be successful. This is another driving factor of the Tax Deed Genius course creation. Once and for all, students have every piece of information they need in one location, with guided help from an expert in the field. Many Tax Deed Genius course students are existing students, from other tax deed and lien courses, who did not feel confident after participating in these sub-par education platforms. They saw the opportunities, but they just still did not understand how it all works or how to make the right educated decisions. Not every purchase even needs to be through an auction. There are properties around the country that if located in the right state, you can simply see what is available and purchase it right there online with your credit/debit card.ABOUT THE JACKIE JACKSON™ BRANDThe Jackie Jackson brand was founded by CEO Jacqueline Jackson under Prosperity Life LLC. Jackson created the Tax Deed Genius™ course and is a seasoned real estate investor, coach, mentor, and U.S. Army veteran. Through the Army Reserves , she is a two-time recipient of the prestigious Army Commendation Medal (ARCOM), a United States military decoration which is presented for sustained acts of heroism or meritorious service. Through military-inspired discipline and training, she empowers her clients with the tools, resources and the step-by-step guidance necessary to make major life changes through investing in real estate. Jackie also hosts virtual Workshops and Bootcamps. Jackie shares lessons learned from her 15+ years of experience investing in real estate

