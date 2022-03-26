Machu Picchu can now be reached without a face mask and proof of vaccination. New regulations as of March 18, 2022.

Machu Picchu, the famous Inca citadel continues to be one of the top attractions in Peru despite strict covid regulations. Machu Picchu continues to force visitors to wear double facial masks and present proof of full vaccination. Machu Picchu visitors are given a break wearing their masks when taking pictures. Guards will enforce mask wearing all through out the citadel. The only exceptions are when visitors hike one of the 3 mountains: Huaynapicchu, Huchuypicchu or Machupicchu Montaña

New train regulations allow tourists easier travel to the Inca citadel and hike the Inca Trail. But Machu Picchu’s strict pandemic entry rules create confusion.

MACHU PICCHU, CUSCO, PERU, March 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visiting the Inca citadel of Machu Picchu as of March 18, 2022, is much less burdensome. Peru’s Ministry of Health (MINSA) and the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MTC) removed the four restrictions previously imposed to board the train to Machu Picchu: The wearing of 2 surgical face masks, Proof of being fully vaccinated including the booster vaccine, The signed affidavit that each traveler filled out declaring not having any covid symptoms, and the temperature check each traveler had to take before boarding the train. But now tourists wanting to reach Machu Picchu can board the train with just their electronic tickets and their passports in hand as it was before the pandemic.

On average, 93% of visitors to Machu Picchu choose to reach this 7th wonder of the world by taking the train from Cusco to Machu Picchu. The train is the only public transportation available to get to the enigmatic Inca Sanctuary unless you hike for miles and sometimes for days like the world-famous 4-day Inca trail.

Although the regulations to board the train to Machu Picchu are back to what they were before the pandemic, tourists must comply with stricter restrictions to enter Machu Picchu’s doors. The Machu Picchu Sanctuary has more stringent regulations: visitors must wear two surgical face masks, present full proof of vaccination including booster shots or a negative PCR molecular covid-19 test taken 48 hrs. prior for those who were not fully vaccinated. In addition, there is a different set of regulations to board the bus to the entrance of Machu Picchu, and different rules to board the plane from Lima to Cusco.

The lack of a single regulation standard on all the logistics required to reach Machu Picchu is a cause of confusion for many tourists. This is why independent travelers are choosing to book their tours with MachuPicchu Center, a world-class tour agency in Peru that makes sure each traveler meets all the regulation nuances of each transportation medium before booking. MachuPicchu Center caters to the independent traveler, those who stay away from cookie-cutter group tours and want to be in full control of their daily tours by choosing their visiting hours and length of stay. MachuPicchu Center provides custom itinerary planning services giving independent travelers the freedom to visit Cusco and Machu Picchu on their own. But if a traveler is missing a booster shot to board a plane, for example, MachuPicchu Center will include the appropriate covid-19 test as part of their independent travel itinerary.

"We were not vaccinated but MachuPicchu Center made it possible for us to visit Machu Picchu by pre-arranging the tests and coordinating all the logistics so we can tour Peru on our custom schedule." – said Jason Millhouse, a MachuPicchu Center client.

