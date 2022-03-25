RICH SANTOS FOR FLORIDA HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES CAMPAIGN ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF: THE COMMITTEE TO ELECT RICH SANTOS

32 year military and law enforcement veteran Rich Santos for Florida House of Representatives.

Santos, a 32 year military and law enforcement veteran, announces formation of Committee to Elect Rich Santos

It's time for a new name and a fresh face in Tallahassee. best qualified and most experienced candidate. I'm not a part of the political establishment that citizens have grown weary of.” — Rich Santos

SANFORD, FL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rich Santos (R) is a 32 year military and law enforcement veteran who has announced he is seeking the open seat in the newly created District 36 of the Florida House of Representatives, which covers the north part of Seminole County, and includes Lake Mary, Sanford, Longwood, Geneva, and part of Winter Springs and Altamonte Springs.

The seat is currently held by Representative Scott Plakon, but he is unable to seek a 7th term in the House due to term limits. With the exception of one 2 year period, Representative Plakon has been a member of the Florida House since 2008.

Santos stated, “I’ve been serving our country and our community for 32 years. I am grateful for the service of Representative Plakon, but I am sure we can all agree that it is time for a new name and a fresh face in Tallahassee. I am the best qualified and most experienced candidate in this race. I am a longtime member of this community and I am not a part of the political establishment that citizens have grown weary of. I’d be honored if the citizens of Seminole County sent ME to Tallahassee to fight for US.”

The committee is a diverse coalition of local business and community leaders, to include:

Gerald Martin (Lake Mary), Michael Johnson (Altamonte Springs) Terry Loyd (Altamonte Springs), Kelly Shilson (Longwood), Rev. Victor Montalvo (Sanford), Michael Viera (Orlando),Brittany Walker (Lake Mary) Matt Arena (Lake Mary), John Barrett (Oviedo), Rich Wise (Lake Mary), Ted Jones (Winter Springs), Bailey Granier (Sanford), Simon Heiblum (Lake Mary), Don Menzel (Winter Springs), Matt Depew (Longwood), Ami Nibanupudy, PharmD (Lake Mary)

This committee will be chaired by Debi Rushing Stolte, a name that may be familiar to those who follow local politics. Debi has been active in local politics and has filled key roles in a number of successful grassroots campaigns. She brings a wealth of inside knowledge to the committee, and has hit the ground running. According to Stolte, “I’ve helped people win these races. Rich has what it takes to win, but more importantly, Rich is the most qualified candidate in the race. He has the experience and he has what it takes to LEAD on Day One.”

Questions about this release can be directed to the campaign at (407) 278-8156.