Eve Pacific Health is Finally Here
Eve Pacific Partners' leadership has agreed to spinoff their successful digital marketing agency Eve Pacific Media and have launched Eve Pacific Health.
Eve Pacific Health is here to help those of us over 40 to live more fulfilling, healthy, and adventurous lives. Packed with information focused on Health, Fitness, Exercise, Nutrition, & Weight Loss.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eve Pacific Partners is a private equity firm that invests in companies and industries that traditional investment banks are not currently serving. They have decided to enter the Health and Wellness niche, which has been growing in popularity over the years. Eve Pacific’s leadership has agreed to spinoff their successful digital marketing agency Eve Pacific Media and have launched Eve Pacific Health.
— Noble Woods III
In a world where people are more aware of their health and wellness, this is an excellent move for Eve Pacific Partners. The market for these services has grown exponentially as people now know they need to take care of themselves to live longer, healthier lives. In 2020, the global health and wellness market will top $3B. Eve Pacific Health's mission is to provide helpful information focused on Health, Fitness, Exercise, Nutrition & Weight Loss.
CEO Noble Woods III touts, “Eve Pacific Health is here to help those of us over 40 to live more fulfilling, healthy, and adventurous lives. With science-backed information focused on Health, Fitness, Exercise, Nutrition, and Weight Loss, Eve Pacific Health will deliver the tools people need to live more fulfilling lives.”
Eve Pacific Health is a digital health and wellness affiliate marketing agency specializing in helping people stay healthy. They offer various services for people looking for different ways to be healthy.
This formidable new player in the space has launched a blog with articles and videos that focus on every aspect of physical and mental wellbeing. They also plan to offer online courses on all the different areas of health-related topics.
About Eve Pacific Partners, LLC
The firm primarily focuses on acquiring profitable businesses with EBITDA between $1-5 million. Targeted companies are stable, prosperous, and possess a strong value proposition within their industry.
About Eve Pacific Media,
Eve Pacific Media focuses on providing Best-in-Class marketing solutions for small to mid-sized companies. The firm specializes in organic and paid traffic campaigns.
This announcement contains “forward-looking statements.” Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” and other similar expressions as they relate to the Company and its management are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Although the Company and its management believe that the information contained in this announcement is reasonable, it can give no assurances that such statements will prove correct. Factors that could affect the occurrence of events or results discussed herein are included with those mentioned in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
