ABA’s Entrepreneur of the Year for Health and Beauty, Ashley Black, Opens A Pre-IPO Round on Inclusive WeFunder Platform
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ashley Black, an influencer driven, cutting edge health and beauty brand that is on a mission to transform its customers' lives, announces the launch of a capital raise on Wefunder, leader among the new breed of funding sites disrupting the traditional VC model.
Ashley Black aims to expand her revolutionary fascia (connective tissue) regeneration product suite beyond her community of over 6 million passionate followers.
This Pre-IPO raise will fuel rapid expansion of the brand to global marketplace and retail. 2022 will also see the launch of new verticals, including the Fascia Advancement Academy, which will teach Fasciology techniques to health professionals through board certified training courses across the US.
The Ashley Black brand and her inaugural product The FasciaBlaster launched in 2015, and the company has since achieved over $120M dollars in revenue, self funded, with a 55% customer repurchase rate. By 2025, the global skincare market is expected to reach over $189 Billion and the growing anti-aging movement is favouring natural, non-invasive, content driven brands like Ashley Black. Black’s products address the skin in a new way, by regenerating the collagen based fascia tissue that is the support structure for the skin.
Ashley Black, the founder of the company, is on a mission to end senseless suffering caused by myofascial pain. Overcoming Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis and a deadly bone infection and defying all the odds given to her by doctors, she took it upon herself to find a solution and heal her body. Her solution was restoring her fascia system, the connective tissue matrix that has 10x more sensory nerves than found in muscles. She immediately wanted to help others, which led to a 20 year clinical career treating legendary athletes like Derek Jeter and famous actors such as Leonardo Dicaprio, before launching Fasciology into the mainstream.
To launch into households across America, Black invented products that emulated the fascia treatments she gave to her clients with her hands. As customers began to report beauty benefits of FasciaBlasting, Black enlisted the help of Applied Science Performance Institute to study the effects the products and methods have on the fascia tissue and the related beauty issues. It was concluded in peer reviewed and published science that FasciaBlaster tools could not only heal and regenerate the fascia, but all participants saw a reduction in cellulite. Other study findings include: tissue remodelling, decreased systemic inflammation, increased systemic collagen production, and increased metabolic rate. To read the full study, click here. All of the findings support the “real world” results of vibrant, smoother, more youthful and tighter skin, positioning the fascia company as the leader of this vertical in the skin care industry.
Currently, over 93% of revenue stems from sales on the company’s ecommerce website, with most traffic driven through paid and organic social media advertisements.
Immediate growth begins with continuing to expand into marketplaces domestically and internationally as well as retail. The company has also partnered with a leading chiropractic instructor from Parker University to offer board certified programs for clinical professionals, co-led by Doctors and Fasciologists.
About Wefunder
Wefunder is the premier crowdfunding service that connects startup businesses with investors online. Wefunder founders petitioned congress for a provision in the 2012 JOBS Act, which allows unaccredited investors to purchase equity in early stage private companies. This gives the average, everyday person, the ability to invest in pre-IPO companies and reap the benefits when those companies are successful.
Wefunder funds seven times as many female founders and significantly more minority founders than typical venture capital firms, which is why Black is proud to have chosen this platform over its competitors.
