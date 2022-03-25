Kolekole and Nanue Bridges on Hawaii Belt Road in North Hilo Weight Posted to 12 Tons

Main, News Posted on Mar 24, 2022 in Highways News

HILO – As emergency repairs continue to the Kolekole and Nanue Bridges on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in North Hilo, the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is reminding the travelling public of the temporary 12-ton (24,000 pound) posted weight limits for these structures.

HDOT will continue to verify vehicle documentation to ensure vehicles may safely cross Kolekole and Nanue bridges without compromising their structural integrity. The weight restriction has no effect on regular passenger vehicles, but can impact emergency vehicles, buses and tractor trailers. HDOT has coordinated with Hawaii county emergency response and public transit agencies on access to these areas for their vehicles. Tractor trailer drivers must have weight information that accurately represents their load available, or they may not be allowed access to the bridges. We are working to keep our communities and commerce moving, but must protect the continuity of the system and health and safety of the community.

HDOT established these weight limits on these bridges out of an abundance of caution. Further repairs that will return the bridges to unposted loads are scheduled as follows:

Kolekole Emergency Repair

Estimated opening to all traffic: June 2022

Estimated Construction Cost – $ 8 million

Nanue Emergency Repair

Estimated opening to all traffic: May 2022

Estimated Construction Cost – $ 350,000

HDOT will continue to update on the status of the repairs to the Kolekole and Nanue Bridges through news releases and social media posts. To sign up for HDOT releases, visit https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/hidot/subscriber/new.