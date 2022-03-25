Dacxi LEARN launches world's first CPD-accredited Crypto Course for Financial Professionals
Dacxi LEARN’s ‘Unlocking the Crypto Opportunity for Financial Professionals’ has become the world’s first CPD-certified crypto course for FinPros.
CPD is an important tool for professionals to give their clients and employers confidence in their skills”LONDON, UK, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crypto education platform, Dacxi LEARN, is thrilled to announce that ‘Unlocking the Crypto Opportunity for Financial Professionals’ has earned CPD accreditation. This makes it the world’s first CPD-certified course designed just for financial professionals.
— Gisa Ellis
Continuous Professional Development (CPD) is the umbrella term used to describe educational activities that level-up a professional’s skills and knowledge. In today’s fast-moving world of innovation and technology, this process of staying up-to-date with the latest skills and knowledge is more critical than ever.
Many professionals – including accountants and financial advisers – need to regularly undertake CPD throughout their careers. They must build a ‘CPD Portfolio’, which documents the CPD-accredited activities they have completed throughout the year. The CPD accreditation of Dacxi LEARN’s course means financial professionals can now include it in their CPD Portfolio as proof of their high level of education in the emerging crypto market.
“CPD is an important tool for professionals to give their clients and employers confidence in their skills,” says Gisa Ellis, Dacxi’s Global LEARN Director. “For clients seeking support in navigating this exciting new digital asset, this accreditation will provide an invaluable level of confidence in the crypto advice they receive.”
Dacxi LEARN’s course was evaluated by the CPD Assessments Team, who undertook a rigorous review of its integrity and quality, and analyzed the course’s structure and materials. They determined that the course was compatible with global CPD requirements, and met the high standards required to become an accredited CPD course.
The Dacxi LEARN platform was created by Dacxi, a global fintech company and the pioneers behind Crypto Wealth. The platform is designed to empower both financial professionals and individual investors alike with the information they need to succeed in crypto. 'Unlocking the Financial Opportunity for Financial Professionals' is just one of a number of courses available on Dacxi LEARN. Plans are in place to submit further educational resources for CPD accreditation, to offer even more support for clients and financial professionals seeking to upskill in the ever-changing world of crypto.
“Crypto is the financial world’s future, and the financial professionals who seek to gain a deep understanding of it will also gain the huge advantage of becoming the crypto specialists in their field,” says Ellis. “That’s why at Dacxi LEARN we’re working hard to provide the tools to build this understanding. CPD accreditation is another step along the way, and we look forward to taking many more.”
About Dacxi
Established in 2017, Dacxi is a global Fintech company headquartered in Singapore, with a mission to democratize wealth and unlock prosperity for all. To learn more about Dacxi and its operations, visit www.dacxi.com, or connect on Linkedln, Facebook and Twitter.
If you are a financial professional and would like to visit the Dacxi CPD accredited course called 'Unlocking the Crypto Opportunity for Financial Professionals' then please register at https://learn.dacxi.com/finpro-registration/
