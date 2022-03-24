Ukraine and the Swedish labour market

SWEDEN, March 24 - Since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February, the number of people leaving Ukraine has increased rapidly. At a press briefing on 21 March, Minister for Employment Eva Nordmark and Minister for Integration and Migration Anders Ygeman reported on what applies on the Swedish labour market for people covered by the Temporary Protection Directive.

The Temporary Protection Directive adopted by the EU means that people who have fled from Ukraine can be granted a residence permit with temporary protection. Residence permits will initially be valid until 4 March 2023, with the possibility to extend them for another two years.

“Many people coming now want to start working. The basic premise is that they should be able to support themselves through work or private savings. A person who is granted a residence permit with temporary protection under the Temporary Protection Directive will also be granted a work permit,” says Ms Nordmark.

People who have a residence permit with temporary protection who are entitled to work in Sweden are also allowed to register as a jobseeker with Arbetsförmedlingen. The agency can provide tips, advice and support in various languages about the labour market and applying for jobs in Sweden. There are currently many temporary job vacancies that can be applied for.

“We have already seen examples of employers who are interested in hiring people from Ukraine. This is very welcome. I would like to encourage all employers in need of workers who have not already contacted Arbetsförmedlingen to do so,” says Ms Nordmark.