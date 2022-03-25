How Many Ways Can We Talk About Menopause? WisePause Wellness has over 30 Midlife Experts on hormone health and wellness
Denise Pines, founder of WisePause Wellness and immediate past President, Medical Board of California
70 Million Women Experience 1 to 3 Symptoms of Menopause Every Day WisePause Wellness to the Rescue!
Menopause takes many women by surprise and varies from individual to individual making there no one solution; we fill that void as a one-stop resource for women looking to ease the symptoms.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The time for women's suffering over hormonal changes is over--it's time to get your hormones back on track. WisePause Wellness Virtual Global Experience, a free event that takes place on Saturday, March 26, 2022 from 8:30am-5:30pm PDT, encourages women to take control of their health, particularly with respect to the hormonal changes that occur with the onset perimenopause and menopause. And most importantly, WisePause provides solutions through the inclusion of over 20 renown medical professionals, specialists and functional medical experts to speak on these subjects.
“Even though menopause takes many women by surprise, one thing we know for certain about the phases of menopause is that the experience varies widely from individual to individual and why so many women find themselves confused at this time because there’s no one solution,“ says Denise Pines, WisePause Founder. “I created WisePause to fill that void and become one-stop resource for women who are looking to ease the symptoms that arise in this phase of women’s lives,” asserts Pines, community health advocate and WisePause Wellness Founder.
The WisePause Wellness virtual event covers topics that many women assume as “normal” through perimenopause and menopause such a gut health, sleeplessness, brain health, incontinence and weight gain, but also explores some of the lesser known effects such as anxiety, sexual health, and the health disparities experienced by BIPOC women. This year's slate of speakers includes author, speaker, positive living advocate, Barbara Hannah Grufferman as keynote; fitness guru, Donna Richardson Joyner; author and sexual health and menopause expert, Dr. Lauren Streicher; brain expert, Dr. Swapna Vaidya and many more. Additionally, the WisePause Lifestyle Showcase, included in the event, offers viewers an array of health, beauty, nutraceutical and lifestyle products designed for midlife. Participating companies include Kari Gran, Hello Again, Gennev, conditionHER, and Lark Love.
Concludes Pines, “WisePause Wellness is the authority on menopause and we encourage women aged 35-65+ to register to get a better understanding of what their bodies will and are going through. It is time to stop the shroud of secrecy on what is a natural part of women and understand it better so that women can live healthier and more productive lives.
WisePause Wellness is sponsored by Tea Botanics and Toyota.
To access the WisePause Wellness Global Virtual Experience, view the schedule and speakers, please visit www.wisepause.com. Registration is free for the first 24 hours. For 7-day or 6-month access, the cost is $20 and $30 respectively.
About Denise Pines:
A longtime community health advocate and media pioneer, Denise Pines is a trusted resource for women as they pursue midlife wellness. She is dedicated to exploring and promoting fresh concepts for combatting weight gain, wrinkles, and confused libido, and she demonstrates that menopause can be the best time of a woman’s life. Pines believes women are poised for breakthroughs during their WisePause life cycles when they are armed with the right information and make wiser, healthier, and more self- affirming choices. She’s the founder of WisePause Wellness, and a Co-Founder of FemAging.
Pines sits on their board of the State Federation of Medical Boards, is the immediate past president of the Medical Board of California and serves on the National Minority Health Association board. She is a member of and serves in leadership positions in the California University of Science and Medicine (CUSM) School of Medicine, and the Taiwan Tea Manufacturers Association. Pines is an award-winning marketer and serial entrepreneur, she has participated in 10 startups, including multimedia companies and foundations. For PBS and NPR, she has been the creative consultant for several talk shows including one with a 14-year run and ten documentaries. She’s produced over 150 events nationwide and designed the marketing strategy that put three books on the New York Times best-seller’s list in one year.
About WisePause Wellness:
WisePause Wellness Virtual Global Experience is an empowered community experience that connects women to the best midlife health information, trusted healthcare professionals, innovative hormonal healing therapies, products and services, and to other women on similar journeys. The goal is to help all women navigate perimenopause and menopause with confidence and ease by being proactive with their midlife wellness. For more information, please visit https://wisepause.com/.
About Tea Botanics
Tea Botanics is a medicinal tea and supplement company focusing on plant-based therapies for women’s health, including vasomotor symptoms of menopause like hot flashes, night sweats, and insomnia. To learn more, visit www.teabotanics.com or follow @teabotanics @hotflashtea
About Toyota
We’re in the business of making great cars and trucks. But we also work every day to apply and share our know-how in ways that benefit people, the community, and our planet in order to build a better tomorrow. To learn more, visit www.toyota.com or follow @toyota
