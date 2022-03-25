The Greatest Hole in One, Ever
Amputee Paragolfer Sinks his 2nd Hole in One at Torrey Pines North Course 15th hole, with only one arm.SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most golf fans would say Tiger Woods' playoff-clinching putt on the 72nd hole of the 2008 U.S. Open is the greatest shot of all time at Torrey Pines Golf Course.
That's because they haven't seen this one-armed ace from Abdul Nevarez.
Nevarez is a right above the knee amputee who golfs with one arm and uses a Paragolfer to stand up and play golf.
He sank the most incredible hole in one of all time at the world famous Torrey Pines North Golf Course on the spectacular Hole 15.
That is where the magic happened, when Nevarez struck gold with his Taylormade 5 Wood and sent that Callaway golf ball flying through the howling wind, 145 yards.
Mid-flight, his buddy calls out “That’s in the hole, homeboy”
His group of family and friends got amped up watching the ball roll smoothly into the hole and everyone went wild, celebrating this remarkable achievement and extraordinary moment with pure joy.
"I was in shock. It was mind-blowing, for sure. Just watching the reaction from my buddies, it was like I was dreaming. Like I woke up from my sleep or something. It was crazy" Nevarez said, describing the hole in one.
“I made this hole in one at one of my bucket list golf courses at the most beautiful hole at Torrey Pines swinging with one arm in a Paragolfer, playing the course for the first time. It doesn’t get any better than that.” says Nevarez.
Thanks to the life changing Paragolfer by StandUp USA Inc. Nevarez is able to stand up and play golf, allowing him to continue playing the game he has so much passion for, as well as getting plenty of physical and mental therapy.
“One of the best parts of my hole in one at Torrey Pines, was that I was able to stand up and hug all of my friends and family that were so stoked for me hitting that epic shot on beautiful Hole 15 at Torrey Pines North. That was priceless”.
Nevarez is a self-taught golfer who learned by reading Tiger Wood's book “How I Play Golf” in 2001. He was hooked instantly and describes himself as a golf junkie.
On Oct. 22, 2012, his life changed in an instant. While riding home on his motorcycle, he was a victim of a hit and run accident.
The doctors didn’t think that he would make it through the night. After 10 days in the ICU and almost 2 months in the hospital, Nevarez was left with life changing injuries.
He became a right above the knee amputee and suffered permanent nerve damage on his left arm and leg which is why he only uses his right arm to swing and the Paragolfer to stand up and play golf.
Full of determination to be able to golf again, Nevarez practiced at home, playing Tiger Woods Wii Golf. 3 years after his accident he went to the golf course with his wheelchair, walker and a cane. On the second hole, Nevarez lost his balance, fell back and broke his left wrist. He continued to play a few more holes, then went to the emergency room.
After searching for a way to be able to play golf , he found the Pargolfer which gave the ability to play the game he loves and has so much passion for.
"Without golf I don't know what else I'd be doing. Golf allows me to go out there and play with my buddies and that's huge therapy right there," Nevarez said.
Many have called this hole in one “The Greatest Golf Shot Ever”.
Nevarez has accomplished one of the most difficult feats in sports, something life long golfers and pros will never achieve, not only once, but twice in less than two years with his one arm swing.
Nevarez is a remarkable human on and off the golf course and there is so much more to him and his story,
So much so that the short documentary From the Pen, to the Pin™ has already been released and the full documentary is in production.
Through pure perseverance, he has not let any obstacle prevent him from achieving other incredible accomplishments.
From growing up in a tough neighborhood in the Bay Area, being shot two different times, five years behind bars, surviving a near fatal hit and run motorcycle accident, to creating a world wide lifestyle brand, AMPLIFE™ which has drawn the attention of big names like Snoop Dogg, Nevarez is just getting started.
The culmination up to this point in his life and overcoming so many obstacles to get here makes this Ace on Hole 15 at Torrey Pines North Course something that you just can’t quantify and one for the ages.
