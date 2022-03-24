UniTek Global Services Announces Headquarters Move to Jackson, Mississippi

Major national communications player has moved its base of operations to Jackson, MS. New growth and opportunity led to UniTek Global Services’ decision.

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UniTek Global Services, a leading provider of outsourced infrastructure services to Fortune 100 major broadband, cable, and fiber communications companies, has announced the move of its corporate headquarters to Jackson, Mississippi. With more than 750 employees and five subsidiaries in the United States and Canada, UniTek has become an industry leader widely known for its reliability, innovation, and diversified end-to-end broadband solutions.

UniTek’s solutions include technical, engineering and design, repair, and construction services. The company has several other Texas offices that will remain in service.

"We are extremely pleased to make this move to Jackson," said Charlie Smith, Jr., CEO of UniTek Global Services. "Substantially all of the company's management and client support team will be based out of our Jackson office. Of our 750 total company employees, approximately 275 of those will work here in Mississippi with additional offices in Irving, TX, Nashville, TN, the Carolinas, Ontario, Canada, and other satellite offices," added Smith, "so I also regard this as a positive for our state."

Smith said that the demand for higher-speed internet, particularly in rural areas, has driven UniTek's business to unprecedented levels. "The current amount of investment available for carriers through federal and state funding for broadband development--further helping to service rural customers as well as provide updated decent, reliable urban broadband development--has increased immensely since the global pandemic began. This increased funding will address the growing demand for construction, installation, and maintenance and continue for the foreseeable future which will, in turn, fuel UniTek's growth," noted Smith.

James Ezell, Jr., Executive Vice-President of Business Development for UniTek, said the company's move to Jackson will help facilitate greater access to clients and to attract talent to support the many new hires he predicts for the future.

Ezell noted that the move to Jackson is a logical extension of UniTek's overall refocus and redefinition over the past year. "A new leadership team emerged within the company and along with that came a new focus on--and vision for--re-organized business development to take part in the thriving sector of rural broadband business," said Ezell. "Much of that was due, in part, to government reinvestment into our field through the various federal and state assistance programs that emerged as a result of the pandemic.”

"Mississippi's political leadership deserves enormous credit for securing these funds and getting laws in place to allow great accessibility to broadband services," added company CEO Smith.

Kirk Smith, UniTek's Executive Vice-President, is pleased to see a centralization of the UniTek team. "We've always promoted the fact that those of us employed in the company act more as a family, a team,” said Smith.

UniTek's new headquarters in Jackson will be located at 1817 Crane Ridge Drive, Suite 500, Jackson, MS 39216. UniTek Global Services and its family of subsidiaries is privately held and majority-owned by affiliates of New Mountain Finance Corporation and Littlejohn & Co.

