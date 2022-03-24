Two Judges Appointed in Montgomery County

Kimberly Melnick and Robert Hanseman will both begin their service as Montgomery County common pleas judges on April 11.

Kimberly A. Melnick and Robert G. Hanseman were appointed today as judges for Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Gov. Mike DeWine’s judicial appointments fill the vacancies after the retirements of Judge Michael Krumholz last month and Judge Gregory Singer in December.

Melnick will occupy the opening left by Krumholz and must win election this year to keep her seat for the remainder of the unexpired term, which ends on Jan. 4, 2025. Melnick transitions to the bench after 22 years as a Montgomery County assistant prosecutor. She’s also worked as a deputy district attorney in Colorado and a private attorney.

Hanseman will assume the bench in place of Singer. Hanseman must win election this year to retain his seat for the rest of the unexpired term, which ends on July 1, 2025. Before spending the last 22 years in private practice, Hanseman was a trial attorney in the U.S. Air Force as a judge advocate general.

Both will join the common pleas court on April 11.