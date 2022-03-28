Tanuj Khandelwal appointed new ETAP Chief Executive Officer
ETAP®, the global leader in energy management & engineering solutions, announces that Tanuj Khandelwal is the newly appointed CEO of ETAP.
IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 -- ETAP®, the global leader in energy management & engineering solutions, announces that Tanuj Khandelwal is the newly appointed CEO of ETAP.
— Farrokh Shokooh
Tanuj began his career with ETAP over 21 years ago, and his contribution has proven instrumental in achieving and advancing ETAP’s growth strategy goals. In his previous role as Chief Technology Officer and Global VP of Business Development, Tanuj successfully orchestrated and managed teams, driving ETAP as the leading solution for power system design and operation.
"I am honored to be selected as ETAP's next CEO. ETAP has a renowned reputation for ensuring customer satisfaction through innovative and superior quality electrical solutions. By building on our strong foundation, developing advanced solutions, we will further elevate ETAP across all sectors in the global energy landscape. It is a privilege to be part of an organization with a passionate team that is a key enabler of sustainability through digital transformation, making a positive and meaningful impact," said Tanuj.
Tanuj holds a Bachelor's degree in Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering from the University of Bombay and a Master's degree in Electrical Engineering from California State University, Long Beach. A senior IEEE member and the co-chair of several IEEE Standards, he is also co-author of "Power System Dynamics with Computer-Based Modeling and Analysis" from Wiley publications, as well as co-inventor of various ETAP technologies with three patents granted.
Dr. Farrokh Shokooh, founder and former CEO of ETAP, will continue to drive innovation in his newly focused role of Chief Innovation Officer and Chairman of ETAP.
Farrokh established ETAP in 1986, when he recognized the industry's need for comprehensive software to accurately and efficiently model and analyze power systems. His vision was to build a multi-dimensional database with a single-platform foundation, while continuously adding new capabilities based on market trends and customer demands.
"On behalf of the entire team, I would like to thank Dr. Farrokh Shokooh for his dedicated leadership and vision for ETAP. Under his management, ETAP has grown to be the most comprehensive and widely-used power system digital twin solution," declares Tanuj.
"It has been a tremendous honor to serve as CEO of ETAP for more than 35 years, and I am incredibly proud of everything our team has accomplished. We are confident that Tanuj is the right person to build on this momentum, further strengthening our customer-centric growth. Tanuj is a visionary with an unmatched understanding of ETAP solutions, the market, and ETAP's growth potential," said Farrokh.
