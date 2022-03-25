SabikaKids to Support 412 Food Rescue this April to Help Children Shine Bright
Audrey Gracik, daughter of Sabika Jewelry CEO & Head Designer Alexandra Mayr-Gracik, models the 2022 SabikaKids Collection.
Every Sabika Jewelry order placed in April will support the fight against food insecurity.
Every April we reach out to disadvantaged children to show them that they are not forgotten, but that they have the same value and rights as all of us. We help them dare to hope.”PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sabika Jewelry is going into its second year of partnership with 412 Food Rescue to raise funds this April for children and their families affected by food insecurity. In April of 2021, Sabika raised over $9,000 for 412 Food Rescue, and this year they hope to increase their donation through the help of their customers and independent sales consultants.
— Karin Mayr, Sabika Jewelry Founder
Every April, which is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, the Pittsburgh-based jewelry company celebrates SabikaKids Month. They select one non-profit organization that is actively working to solve problems that children face daily. The fundraising month is inspired by Sabika’s founder Karin Mayr’s own story of personal abuse that she faced as a young child in Europe.
“The struggles of women and children are very close to my heart. 1 out of 7 children still experience hunger every day. Every April we reach out to disadvantaged children to show them that they are not forgotten, but that they have the same value and rights as all of us. We help them dare to hope. We chose 412 Food Rescue again to support this year, it is an amazing organization born from one woman’s idea to distribute excess supermarket and restaurant food to those in need,” states Mayr.
Sabika will donate $1 from every order placed in April in addition to 10% from each SabikaKids Collection piece sold to 412 Food Rescue. The SabikaKids Collection is an exclusive collection created by CEO & Head Designer Alexandra Mayr-Gracik every April in support of the fundraiser. This year’s SabikaKids pieces are designed to be worn by children and adults alike.
“Every child is unique and special. I want these pieces to celebrate the individual beauty we all carry in ourselves,” explains Mayr-Gracik. “Each color is beautiful in itself and yet together they amplify their impact as a beautiful shining rainbow. We all deserve to shine bright and the hope is that the sale of these pieces will help children to have the foundation and necessities to thrive.”
Sabika Jewelry’s independent sales consultants and customers span across the United States, and they have the option to hold a fundraiser party in support of 412 Food Rescue. The parties are held in-person or online and guests shop the latest seasonal collections in an interactive format with their friends. Consultants have the option to donate up to 20% of the party’s total sales and Sabika matches up to 5%. Direct cash donations are also being collected on Sabika’s website.
"We are so grateful for SabikaKids' ongoing, dedicated efforts to support our work," says 412 Food Rescue co-founder and CEO Leah Lizarondo. "For the past two years, they have raised funds throughout the month of April, to contribute to our mission of eliminating food insecurity in the region."
Lizarondo founded 412 Food Rescue in 2015 with Gisele Fetterman, Second Lady of Pennsylvania. 412 Food Rescue relies on volunteers to transport and deliver surplus food that would otherwise be wasted from its more than 450 donors to other nonprofits who then put the food into the hands of those who need it. Most nonprofits that provide food to recipients report logistical and transportation limitations, and 412 Food Rescue works to provide a community-driven solution. The 412 Food Rescue phone application is now available as Food Rescue Hero in cities across the United States.
“As a female CEO myself it is a great privilege to use our power as a women-led for- profit company to support an organization like Leah’s [Lizarondo]. Our mission this April is to raise above and beyond what we did last year to aid 412 Food Rescue’s efforts,” says Mayr-Gracik.
