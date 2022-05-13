Ohio Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges a Factory Worker with Recently Diagnosed Mesothelioma in Ohio to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Ensure the Best Compensation-That May Exceed a Million Dollars

If a person with mesothelioma in Ohio and or their family are serious about receiving the very best compensation, we are urging them to call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303.” — Ohio Mesothelioma Victims Center

The Ohio Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If your husband or dad worked in a factory in Cleveland, Dayton, Youngstown, Cincinnati, or anywhere else in Ohio and he has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma, please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for a no obligation compensation analysis along with how to expedite compensation. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed a million dollars, and in most instances a trial will not be involved.

"For a person like this in Ohio to receive the best possible mesothelioma compensation it is vital they recall as many specifics as possible of how they were exposed to asbestos on the job, or in the navy. Navy Veterans make up about one third of all people who are diagnosed with mesothelioma each year. Because Ohio is a manufacturing state-it is one of the leading states for people being diagnosed with mesothelioma each year.

Aside from their focus on the best possible compensation the Center is also extremely passionate about the best possible medical treatments. For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Ohio the Ohio Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* Case Western Reserve University Cancer Research Center Cleveland, Ohio: https://cancer.case.edu/

* Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center Columbus, Ohio: https://cancer.osu.edu/

* The Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Institute Cleveland, Ohio:

https://my.clevelandclinic.org/departments/cancer.

The Ohio Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize there is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Ohio including communities such as Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Toledo, Akron, Dayton, or Youngstown. https://Ohio.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, coal miners, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma