Voter Accessibility and Election Rules Bills Approved by Senate

Trenton – In an attempt to further protect access to the ballot box, the Senate today unanimously approved three bills that would raise the pay for election workers and change certain rules surrounding the electoral process.

“Our goal is to make voting as accessible as possible and continue to encourage citizens to take a more active role in the voting process,” said Senator Beach (D-Camden/Burlington). “By providing poll workers with fair compensation, as well as prohibiting electioneering within twenty-five feet of those waiting to vote, our hope is that New Jerseyans will become more politically active.”

The first bill, S-1290, sponsored by Senator James Beach and Senator Shirley Turner, would raise the pay for election workers in both general and school elections in order to increase the number of poll workers.

“It has become increasingly difficult to staff voting locations. While these individuals play an important part in the democratic process they often face long hours and low wages,” said Senator Turner (D-Mercer/Hunterdon). “This pay raise will make it easier for municipalities to hire the personnel they need to ensure residents a quick and easy voting experience.”

The second bill, S-1436, sponsored by Senator Beach, would prohibit electioneering within twenty-five feet of a person waiting in line at a polling place or ballot drop box.

The third bill, S-1886, sponsored by Senator Beach, would change certain primary election deadlines. These deadlines include: filing a certificate to fill a vacancy, municipal certification of the names of candidates to the county clerks, the transmittal of the Secretary of State’s certification of federal and State primary election candidates to county clerks, the certification of nominees and the drawing of ballot positions.