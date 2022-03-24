PRODEO™ to share proven US market-entry methods with early-stage global companies
PRODEO is looking for promising companies in the field of brain health.
PRODEO's methodology leverages streetwise experience informed by the most contemporary deep analytics and proven frameworks. The goal is to deliver actionable, data-driven guidance in the following areas: best-fit market segments and targets, potential strategic and channel partners, recent acquisitions, investor trends and global competition.
— Mark Heinemeyer, CEO of PRODEO
PRODEO has efficiently and effectively brought global companies into the US market. Its track record for clients includes:
• Large US health system contracts
• Hundreds of primary care clinics contracted and implemented
• Strategic investments (medical center/health system, clinician groups)
• Strategic research arrangement with a large clinical-academic health system
• Independent board members and clinical advisors added to clients’ profiles
With major unmet needs for brain health disorders across the lifespan, new solutions are urgently needed. Many important innovations in screening, diagnosis, treatment, and prevention are coming from global markets with founders and investors hoping for adoption in the US. PRODEO is offering to share its methodology with select companies who present sufficient evidence and relevance.
“The US brain health market is the largest in the world and incredibly dynamic. Adoption of digitally enabled care is growing and disrupting traditional health systems. There is favorable US policy innovation underway, recently catalyzed by brain health being prioritized by the current White House. Venture capital investment is exponentially increasing in this area. However, despite these positive dynamics, new company failure rates remain far too high, with many remarkable innovations left stranded without sufficient capital or revenue. Global companies need guidance to ensure they successfully navigate efficiently and effectively to gain traction and momentum”, said Mark Heinemeyer, CEO of PRODEO.
“We have built a specific module of best-practice methodologies tailored for offshore founders, investors and governmental trade executives. This is all about ensuring success in the US. I came from Australia as a co-founder to enter the US market, so I have lived this. PRODEO’s executive team has enjoyed prior work with global entities and knows how to navigate the challenges. We tirelessly dedicate ourselves to keeping abreast of the latest market dynamics.” said Harris A. Eyre MD PhD, President and Chief Medical Officer of PRODEO and Co-Founder of the PRODEO Institute.
The PRODEO Institute’s co-founder, Eyre, was the senior author on a recent Lancet Neurology paper titled The necessity of diplomacy in brain health. “This type of brain health diplomacy is in our DNA”, exclaimed Eyre.
About PRODEO: PRODEO is a boutique executive services group specializing in the commercialization of brain health technologies. PRODEO works with a range of technologies, spanning digital health, biomarkers, pharmaceuticals, and devices. The group also has a lifespan approach with expertise across neurodevelopmental, neuropsychiatric, substance misuse, neurodegenerative, neuroinflammatory and brain injury disorders. PRODEOs core executive team is augmented by Contributing Experts, spanning clinical care, public health, science and engineering.
About the PRODEO Institute: This Institute houses the most comprehensive view of data and trends in brain health and society, from market intelligence to policy and science. The Institute collaborates widely with leading entities from the public, private, university and not-for-profit sectors. It continuously produces new approaches to tackling the global brain crisis e.g., the new fields of Convergence Brain Health, Brain Health Diplomacy and Brain Capital. It co-leads an initiative with the Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development - a 38-member country international organization specializing in economic policy - called the Neuroscience-inspired Policy Initiative. The outputs of this Initiative have been profiled in the Financial Times, the Financial Post, Bloomberg Business, STAT, Neuron, Molecular Psychiatry, neo.life and a US Senate testimony.
About the Lancet Neurology paper: Dawson WD, …Cummings J, Kaye J, Yaffe K, Miller BL, Eyre HA (2020) The necessity of diplomacy in brain health. Lancet Neurology. 19;12, 972-974. https://www.thelancet.com/pdfs/journals/laneur/PIIS1474-4422(20)30358-6.pdf
