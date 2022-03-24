Baker-Polito Administration Awards $1.6 Million in Community Compact Grants 

BUCKLAND — Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito today announced $1.6 million in grants through the Community Compact Cabinet Efficiency and Regionalization (E&R) Grant Program. This program’s funding assists municipalities in providing services to their constituents in a more efficient and cost-effective way. Including this year’s awards, the Baker-Polito Administration has issued 86 grants through this program, providing a total of $7.1 million in funding for one-time or transition costs for municipalities, regional planning agencies, school districts and councils of government.

“Through the Community Compact Program, our administration has provided hundreds of communities with means to pursue important regionalization and efficiency initiatives, best practices and technology infrastructure improvements," said Governor Charlie Baker. “Continuing this partnership, we are proud to support this year’s award recipients in their efforts to implement more effective and efficient ways to serve their residents.”

“This year’s Efficiency and Regionalization grants will again fund a wide range of innovative projects that will have outsized benefits on the recipient constituencies,” said Lt. Governor Polito, Chair of the Community Compact Cabinet. “We appreciate the continued commitment of our local community leaders in identifying opportunities to drive maximal impact through these collaborative regional efforts.”

The Efficiency and Regionalization Grant Program was started by the Administration in Fiscal Year 2017 and provides funds that may be used toward the planning and implementation of regionalization initiatives – including shared services, intergovernmental agreements, consolidations and other collaborative efforts – and for efficiency efforts to improve the delivery of local services.

“Efficiency and Regionalization grants enable initiatives that improve the quality and delivery of local services in smart, cost-effective ways,” said Administration and Finance Secretary Michael Heffernan. “By leveraging regional relationships, these municipalities will be able to maximize the impact of this funding and find efficient solutions to address shared needs.”

Buckland, where today’s announcement was held, will receive $200,000 to support shared police services with Shelburne. Other awards include:

$200,000 for regional fire training for Norwood, Bellingham, Canton, Millis, Norfolk, Sharon, Stoughton, Walpole, Westwood and Wrentham;

$200,00 for regional wastewater management for Sandwich, Barnstable, Bourne, Falmouth and Mashpee;

$200,000 for shared police services for Russell and Montgomery;

$187,000 for shared police services for Leyden and Bernardston;

$130,707 for regional animal control for Uxbridge, Blackstone, Douglas, Hopedale, Mendon and Millville;

$100,000 for shared human resources for Adams, North Adams and Williamstown;

$95,000 for regional economic development for the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission (PVPC), focusing on the following rural communities: Blandford, Brimfield, Chester, Chesterfield, Cummington, Goshen, Granby, Granville, Hadley, Hampden, Hatfield, Holland, Huntington, Middlefield, Montgomery, Pelham, Plainfield, Russell, Southampton, Tolland, Wales, Westhampton, Williamsburg and Worthington;

$94,902 for a regional sustainability coordinator for Westford and Carlisle;

$70,280 for the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission to develop a shared town administrator program, initially with Savoy;

$46,852 for shared police services for Becket and Otis;

$40,000 for Northfield to explore regionalization of its Emergency Medical Services (EMS);

$25,000 for shared police services for Dalton and Hinsdale

About the Community Compact Cabinet

Formed in January 2015, the Community Compact Cabinet is chaired by Lt. Governor Polito and is composed of the Secretaries of Housing and Economic Development, Education, Transportation, Energy and Environmental Affairs, and Technology Services and Security, along with the Senior Deputy Commissioner of Local Services and the Assistant Secretary of Operational Services. The Community Compact Cabinet elevates the Administration’s partnerships with cities and towns and allows the Governor’s Office to work more closely with leaders from all municipalities. The Cabinet champions municipal interests across all executive secretariats and agencies, and develops, in consultation with cities and towns, mutual standards and best practices for both the state and municipalities. The creation of Community Compacts creates clear standards, expectations, and accountability for both partners.

For a full list of awardees and projects, click here.

