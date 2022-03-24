MSPA Americas Announces the Inaugural CME Conference
The Customer Journey Trade Association Re-Brands One of its Annual Conferences to Better Reflect the Nature of its Membership
Our national conference needs to adapt to reflect all of our members and trades, whatever they do to create, measure and enhance the customer journey.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MSPA Americas, the trade association for companies engaged in creating, measuring and enhancing the customer journey, has announced the re-branding of its annual conference for its service provider class of members to CME, The Conference for Creating, Measuring and Enhancing the Customer Journey. The new CME Conference moniker replaces the association’s former CXE3 conference.
— Stan Hart, MSPA Americas Board of Directors President
“While we continue to be attentive to needs of our traditional members, we recognize that our industry has expanded well beyond mystery shopping projects,” explained MSPA Americas Board of Directors President, Stan Hart. “Not only have our members’ services expanded to a greater selection of customer experience and market research measurement methodologies, but we now have a significant number of retail service provider company members who create and maintain the customer environment. Our national conference needs to adapt to reflect all of our members and trades, whatever they do to create, measure and enhance the customer journey.”
Founded in 1998 as the Mystery Shopping Providers Association with a compete focus on mystery shopping industry, MSPA Americas has grown over the years to welcome merchandisers, retail service providers, loss prevention firms, market research companies and all businesses engaged in the customer journey process. MSPA Americas is celebrating its 25th year in 2022.
“We’ve grown from the focus of our early roots to meet the needs of today’s members and the dynamic marketplace,” continued Hart. “As we look to the next 25 years and plan for that, we are committed to being relevant and resourceful to those members and the needs of the global economy, and our annual conference needs to reflect that evolution.”
The 2022 CME Conference will be held October 9 – 11 at the Royal Sonesta Hotel in New Orleans. More information on the conference may be found at www.MSPA-Americas.org.
Rich Bradley
Buena Vista Events & Management
+1 407-463-2689
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn