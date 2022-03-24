Submit Release
Ruiz, Singleton Bill to Strengthen Youth Transition to Work Program Advances

Trenton – In an effort to increase employment in highly skilled, good-paying jobs across the state, the Senate advanced legislation sponsored by Senate Majority Leader M. Teresa Ruiz and Senator Troy Singleton to further encourage residents from diverse backgrounds to pursue apprenticeships.

 

“Expanding pathways to pre-apprenticeships will increase the opportunities available in high-growth industries for our teenagers and young adults,” said Senator Ruiz (D-Essex). “Pre-apprenticeship programs offer invaluable experience which can lead to a lifelong career in industries essential to our state economy. This legislation will open the door to individuals who historically would not have had the experience or means to access these industries.”

 

The bill, S-525, would expand the state’s Youth Transition to Work Partnership Fund and require that all participating institutions or consortiums that receive funding offer pre-apprenticeship programs.

 

“Steering young people towards apprenticeship programs not only places them on a path towards a well-paying career but also benefits our entire state economy by bolstering our workforce in essential areas,” said Senator Singleton (D-Burlington). “Expanding the Youth Transition to Work program will allow us to target individuals who have the most to gain from pursuing an apprenticeship.”

 

The bill was released from the Senate by a vote of 37-0.

Ruiz, Singleton Bill to Strengthen Youth Transition to Work Program Advances

