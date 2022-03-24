Sewer Break Discharges Wastewater into Christina River

The New Castle County Department of Public Works repaired a force main break, which caused wastewater to overflow and spill into the Nonesuch Creek and Christina River.

The overflow occurred when the force main ruptured near 419 Old Airport Road in New Castle. The wastewater spill was reported to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control on Wednesday, March 23.

The New Castle County Department of Public Works worked through the night to stop the spill and repair the 36-inch force main line. The crew was able to bypass flow and close a valve to stop the leak. The repair of the line was completed around noon on Thursday, March 24.

DNREC Division of Water and New Castle County wastewater management staff are assessing bodies of water in the area impacted by the spill. Given the proximity to both the Christina River and the Nonesuch Creek, New Castle County staff is required to sample upstream and downstream of both waterways.

The break was caused by a failed weld on a 24-inch air release stack.

To report environmental crimes and concerns in the state, the public may contact the DNREC Environmental Crimes Unit at 800-662-8802. For questions about this incident, contact the New Castle County Department of Public Works at 302-395-5700.

About DNREC The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities, and educates Delawareans about the environment. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.