Office of the Governor News Release: Gov. Ige orders flags to fly at half-staff in honor of former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright

HONOLULU — At the direction of the President of the United States, Gov. David Ige has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard in the State of Hawai’i until sunset on Sunday, March 27, 2022. 

This action serves to honor former Secretary of state Madeleine Albright, who died at age 84 after a battle with cancer. 

Albright was the first female Secretary of State in the U.S. and helped steer Western foreign policy in the aftermath of the Cold War. She also previously served as an ambassador to the United Nations. 

In a statement released earlier today, Gov. Ige said:

“Madeleine Albright’s story is an inspiration to many in Hawaiʻi – she was a refugee and immigrant who believed in the ideals of our nation and dedicated her life to upholding them. Her leadership as the nation’s top diplomat and first female Secretary of State changed the course of world history. During her years of unwavering service, she was a source of inspiration to women and girls everywhere. Dawn and I send our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones.”

To view President Biden’s proclamation click here. 

###

