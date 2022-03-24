META 2032 Announces Launch, Plans to Meet the Challenges of the Metaverse During the Next Decade
The META 2032 vision is to create a fair, transparent and friendly metaverse ecosystemSAN FRANCISCO , UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calling it the next generation of the virtual world, META 2032 has announced a 10-year plan to build an immersive, virtual community where minds, consciousness and creativity will be shared.
META 2032 was created by people all over the world and is open to everyone. During the next 10 years, META 2032’s creators will focus on developing new technologies that will help people build a new era of connection. The site will encompass a set of interconnected digital spaces that let members do things that can’t be done in the physical world.
Or, as META 2032’s developers explained, they are building a full metaverse ecosystem platform that will emancipate the communication form of human consciousness, break the limitations of time and space, and help human society transition from a carbon-based to a silicon-based civilization.
The META 2032 metaverse is an ecosystem supported by blockchain and WEB 3 technology that allows massive capacity and scalability for the numerous applications and data storage. In META 2032, user data won’t be stored on a centralized server but into a decentralized blockchain infrastructure.
META 2032 is designed to allow people everywhere to benefit from a fair, decentralized financial system. Thanks to the crypto industry, the ecosystem comes with its own rewards program, where users can participate in mining, staking, play-to-earn games, NFTs and more activities to accumulate value in the new world.
The objective for the META 2032 developers is to create a fair, transparent and friendly metaverse ecosystem. It will be highly integrated with cryptocurrencies, where users can obtain platform coins through various methods, such as mining and completing various tasks, which will pay for countless uses in META 2032.
META 2032’s beautiful and imaginative digital games will be play-to-earn. The decentralized game ecosystem, based on blockchain technology, will gradually introduce the increasingly mature AR and VR technologies into the metaverse, bringing a more realistic user and game experience and make time spent online more meaningful.
In addition, META 2032 will have its own cross-chain wallet. So, assets that members have in META 2032 can be consumed, invested, swapped and lent with other ecosystems.
The META 2032 metaverse will allow its users to build their society and govern it by adopting a Decentralized Autonomous Organization, or DAO, as its governance mechanism. All users can participate in important decisions related to the community.
The META 2032 metaverse ecosystem development starts from the launch of the main network and the building of the matrix. Users can join the metaverse matrix by purchasing hash rate, thus becoming the first batch of aborigines in META 2032 and the first to start wealth accumulation in the new world.
The mining cycle last three years and users can earn up to 18 percent a month with a $10,000 stake. Stakes begin at $100.
About META 2032
META 2032 is committed to the creation of an autonomous platform that allows our users to trade, play and socialize. As a decentralized ecosystem, the platform will be governed by its users. We aim to bring an immersive metaverse to our users.
