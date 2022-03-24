Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,179 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,346 in the last 365 days.

META 2032 Announces Launch, Plans to Meet the Challenges of the Metaverse During the Next Decade

The META 2032 vision is to create a fair, transparent and friendly metaverse ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO , UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calling it the next generation of the virtual world, META 2032 has announced a 10-year plan to build an immersive, virtual community where minds, consciousness and creativity will be shared.

META 2032 was created by people all over the world and is open to everyone. During the next 10 years, META 2032’s creators will focus on developing new technologies that will help people build a new era of connection. The site will encompass a set of interconnected digital spaces that let members do things that can’t be done in the physical world.

Or, as META 2032’s developers explained, they are building a full metaverse ecosystem platform that will emancipate the communication form of human consciousness, break the limitations of time and space, and help human society transition from a carbon-based to a silicon-based civilization.

The META 2032 metaverse is an ecosystem supported by blockchain and WEB 3 technology that allows massive capacity and scalability for the numerous applications and data storage. In META 2032, user data won’t be stored on a centralized server but into a decentralized blockchain infrastructure.

META 2032 is designed to allow people everywhere to benefit from a fair, decentralized financial system. Thanks to the crypto industry, the ecosystem comes with its own rewards program, where users can participate in mining, staking, play-to-earn games, NFTs and more activities to accumulate value in the new world.

The objective for the META 2032 developers is to create a fair, transparent and friendly metaverse ecosystem. It will be highly integrated with cryptocurrencies, where users can obtain platform coins through various methods, such as mining and completing various tasks, which will pay for countless uses in META 2032.

META 2032’s beautiful and imaginative digital games will be play-to-earn. The decentralized game ecosystem, based on blockchain technology, will gradually introduce the increasingly mature AR and VR technologies into the metaverse, bringing a more realistic user and game experience and make time spent online more meaningful.

In addition, META 2032 will have its own cross-chain wallet. So, assets that members have in META 2032 can be consumed, invested, swapped and lent with other ecosystems.

The META 2032 metaverse will allow its users to build their society and govern it by adopting a Decentralized Autonomous Organization, or DAO, as its governance mechanism. All users can participate in important decisions related to the community.

The META 2032 metaverse ecosystem development starts from the launch of the main network and the building of the matrix. Users can join the metaverse matrix by purchasing hash rate, thus becoming the first batch of aborigines in META 2032 and the first to start wealth accumulation in the new world.

The mining cycle last three years and users can earn up to 18 percent a month with a $10,000 stake. Stakes begin at $100.

For more information about META 2032, visit meta2032.org.

About META 2032
META 2032 is committed to the creation of an autonomous platform that allows our users to trade, play and socialize. As a decentralized ecosystem, the platform will be governed by its users. We aim to bring an immersive metaverse to our users.

###

Media Relations
META 2032
email us here

You just read:

META 2032 Announces Launch, Plans to Meet the Challenges of the Metaverse During the Next Decade

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.