Meeting with representatives of the International Finance Corporation

UZBEKISTAN, March 23 - On March 24 of this year, the Ministry of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction hosted a meeting of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction Jamshid Kuchkarov with representatives of the International Finance Corporation headed by IFC Senior Vice President Stephanie von Friedeburg.

The meeting was attended by First Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction Ilkhom Norkulov, Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction Bobur Abdinazarov, Deputy Minister of Finance Odilbek Isakov and Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank Behzod Khamraev.

The list of guests included the World Bank Regional Director for Central Asia Tatiana Proskuryakova, the World Bank Country Manager for Uzbekistan Marco Mantovanelli, IFC Director for Europe and Central Asia Wiebke Schloemer, IFC Regional Manager Cassandra Colbert and others.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Parties exchanged views on the current geopolitical situation and its impact on the economy of Uzbekistan, as well as on the progress of economic reforms.

During the meeting, operational aspects of cooperation with the IFC were discussed in detail, such as healthcare, education, transformation of the chemical sector, privatization of state-owned enterprises and banks, as well as prospective projects to support women's entrepreneurship.

IFC expressed its readiness to be a strategic partner, as well as to provide stand-by expert assistance in the implementation of priority socio-economic reforms.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to expand mutually beneficial ties and develop cooperation.

Source: Ministry of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction of the Republic of Uzbekistan