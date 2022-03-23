Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,241 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,372 in the last 365 days.

Meeting with representatives of the International Finance Corporation

UZBEKISTAN, March 23 - On March 24 of this year, the Ministry of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction hosted a meeting of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction Jamshid Kuchkarov with representatives of the International Finance Corporation headed by IFC Senior Vice President Stephanie von Friedeburg.

The meeting was attended by First Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction Ilkhom Norkulov, Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction Bobur Abdinazarov, Deputy Minister of Finance Odilbek Isakov and Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank Behzod Khamraev.

The list of guests included the World Bank Regional Director for Central Asia Tatiana Proskuryakova, the World Bank Country Manager for Uzbekistan Marco Mantovanelli, IFC Director for Europe and Central Asia Wiebke Schloemer, IFC Regional Manager Cassandra Colbert and others.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Parties exchanged views on the current geopolitical situation and its impact on the economy of Uzbekistan, as well as on the progress of economic reforms.

During the meeting, operational aspects of cooperation with the IFC were discussed in detail, such as healthcare, education, transformation of the chemical sector, privatization of state-owned enterprises and banks, as well as prospective projects to support women's entrepreneurship.

IFC expressed its readiness to be a strategic partner, as well as to provide stand-by expert assistance in the implementation of priority socio-economic reforms.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to expand mutually beneficial ties and develop cooperation.

Source: Ministry of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction of the Republic of Uzbekistan

Поделиться

You just read:

Meeting with representatives of the International Finance Corporation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.