Kootenay families benefit from $10 a Day ChildCareBC spaces

CANADA, March 24 - This backgrounder contains additional information on sites that will introduce 246 $10 a Day ChildCareBC spaces in communities throughout the Kootenays.

CRESTON –

Kootenay Employment Services Society Blossom & Bud Childcare; eight multi-age spaces, non-profit

NAKUSP –

Nakusp Child Care Society Stepping Stones Children’s Centre; 16 spaces three years old to kindergarten age, non-profit

NELSON –

First Baptist Church Nelson Cornerstone Children’s Centre; 20 spaces three years old to kindergarten age, public, non-profit located in municipal/community centre

Kootenay Kids Society Kootenay Kids Early Care & Learning Centre; 37 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 18 three years old to kindergarten age, seven multi-age), non-profit located on school grounds

SALMO –

Salmo Child Care Society Salmo Children’s Centre; 68 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 36 three years old to kindergarten age, 20 school age), non-profit located in municipal/community centre on school grounds

REVELSTOKE –

Revelstoke Child Care Society Corner Stones Child Care Centre; 30 spaces (10 infant-toddler, 20 three years old to kindergarten age), non-profit located on school grounds

WINDERMERE –

Eva Joseph Learning and Cultural Society Little Badger Early Learning Program; 67 spaces (eight infant-toddler, 31 three years old to kindergarten age, 20 preschool, eight school age), Indigenous-led, non-profit

Some communities already have existing $10 a Day sites that were a part of the 2018 launch in addition to the expanded sites listed above. To see a comprehensive list of $10 a Day sites in the province, visit: www.gov.bc.ca/10aDayChildCareBC