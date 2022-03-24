Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,239 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,372 in the last 365 days.

Thompson-Okanagan families benefit from $10 a Day ChildCareBC spaces

CANADA, March 24 - This backgrounder contains additional information on sites that will introduce 309 $10 a Day ChildCareBC spaces in communities throughout the Thompson-Okanagan.

CLEARWATER –

Yellowhead Community Services Society Riverside Child Care; 28 spaces (14 preschool, 14 school age), non-profit located in municipal/community centre

KAMLOOPS –

Kamloops Christian School Association Kamloops Christian School Early Learning Centre; 92 spaces (11 infant-toddler, 21 three years old to kindergarten age, 32 preschool, 20 school age, eight multi-age), non-profit located on school grounds

KELOWNA –

YMCA of Okanagan Association YMCA Child Care at Kelowna Secondary school; 28 spaces (10 infant-toddler, 18 preschool), non-profit located on school grounds

LUMBY –

The Bridge Educational Society Early Years Centre; 59 spaces (24 infant-toddler, 20 three years old to kindergarten age, 15 school age), non-profit located on school grounds

PENTICTON –

OneSky Community Resources Society Little Learners Academy; 52 spaces (20 infant-toddler, 16 three years old to kindergarten age, 16 school age), non-profit located on school grounds

YMCA of Okanagan Association Queens Park YMCA Child Care & Preschool; 50 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 16 three years old to kindergarten age, 10 preschool, 12 school age), non-profit located on school grounds

Some communities already have existing $10 a Day sites that were a part of the 2018 launch in addition to the expanded sites listed above. To see a comprehensive list of $10 a Day sites in the province, visit: www.gov.bc.ca/10aDayChildCareBC

You just read:

Thompson-Okanagan families benefit from $10 a Day ChildCareBC spaces

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.