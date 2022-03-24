Thompson-Okanagan families benefit from $10 a Day ChildCareBC spaces

CANADA, March 24 - This backgrounder contains additional information on sites that will introduce 309 $10 a Day ChildCareBC spaces in communities throughout the Thompson-Okanagan.

CLEARWATER –

Yellowhead Community Services Society Riverside Child Care; 28 spaces (14 preschool, 14 school age), non-profit located in municipal/community centre

KAMLOOPS –

Kamloops Christian School Association Kamloops Christian School Early Learning Centre; 92 spaces (11 infant-toddler, 21 three years old to kindergarten age, 32 preschool, 20 school age, eight multi-age), non-profit located on school grounds

KELOWNA –

YMCA of Okanagan Association YMCA Child Care at Kelowna Secondary school; 28 spaces (10 infant-toddler, 18 preschool), non-profit located on school grounds

LUMBY –

The Bridge Educational Society Early Years Centre; 59 spaces (24 infant-toddler, 20 three years old to kindergarten age, 15 school age), non-profit located on school grounds

PENTICTON –

OneSky Community Resources Society Little Learners Academy; 52 spaces (20 infant-toddler, 16 three years old to kindergarten age, 16 school age), non-profit located on school grounds

YMCA of Okanagan Association Queens Park YMCA Child Care & Preschool; 50 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 16 three years old to kindergarten age, 10 preschool, 12 school age), non-profit located on school grounds

Some communities already have existing $10 a Day sites that were a part of the 2018 launch in addition to the expanded sites listed above. To see a comprehensive list of $10 a Day sites in the province, visit: www.gov.bc.ca/10aDayChildCareBC