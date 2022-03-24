Lower Mainland families benefit from $10 a Day ChildCareBC spaces

CANADA, March 24 - This backgrounder contains additional information on sites that will introduce 1,818 $10 a Day ChildCareBC spaces in communities throughout the Lower Mainland.

ABBOTSFORD –

Archway Community Services Society New Beginnings Daycare Program – Mouat Drive; 32 infant-toddler spaces, non-profit located on school grounds

BOWEN ISLAND –

Bowen Children’s Centre Society Bowen Children’s Centre; 88 spaces (eight infant-toddler, 40 three years old to kindergarten age, 40 school age), non-profit located on school grounds

BURNABY –

Angels Playhouse Education Angel’s Playhouse Multi-Age Childcare Centre (Kentwood); eight multi-age spaces

Brentwood Nursery School Society Brentwood Nursery School; 20 preschool spaces, non-profit located on school grounds

Burnaby Family Life Institute Morley Child Care Centre; 56 spaces (16 three years old to kindergarten age, 20 preschool, 20 school age), public, non-profit located on school grounds

Deaf Children’s Society of BC 15 spaces three years old to kindergarten age, non-profit located on school grounds

DELTA –

Happy Castle Child Care Eight multi-age spaces

GIBSONS –

Huckleberry Coast Childcare Society Huckleberry Childcare; 16 spaces three years old to kindergarten age, non-profit located in municipal/community centre

LANGLEY –

Fort Langley Child Care Society 54 spaces (20 three years old to kindergarten age, 34 school age), non-profit located on school grounds

NEW WESTMINSTER –

Kids Zone Family Daycare Seven multi-age spaces

PEMBERTON –

Sea to Sky Community Services Society Pemberton Out of School Care; 12 school-age spaces, non-profit located on school grounds

NORTH VANCOUVER –

North Shore Neighbourhood House

Learning Together Child Care Centre; 28 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 16 three years old to kindergarten age), non-profit located on school grounds

North Shore Neighbourhood House; 37 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 25 three years old to kindergarten age), non-profit located in municipal/community centre

Parkgate Community Services Society

Parkgate Child and Family Centre; 72 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 25 three years old to kindergarten age, 35 school age), non-profit located in municipal/community centre

Seymour School Age Care; 24 school-age spaces, non-profit located in municipal/community centre

Tsleil-Waututh First Nation Tsleil-Waututh Child & Family Development Centre; 30 spaces (10 infant-toddler, 20 three years old to kindergarten age), Indigenous-led

PORT MOODY –

The Children’s Shire Preschool Ltd. Seaview Montessori; 52 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 16 three years old to kindergarten age, 24 school age), located on school grounds

RICHMOND –

Society of Richmond Children’s Centres

Cook Road Children's Centre; 25 spaces three years old to kindergarten age, non-profit

West Cambie Children's Centre; 62 spaces (18 infant-toddler, 20 preschool, 24 three years old to kindergarten age), non-profit

The YMCA of Greater Vancouver Seasong Child Care Centre; 37 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 25 three years old to kindergarten age), non-profit

SECHELT –

Mountainview Court Services Society Little Scholars Child Care; 40 spaces (20 three years old to kindergarten age, 20 school age), non-profit

SQUAMISH –

Sea to Sky Community Services Society

Brackendale Out of School Care; 24 school-age spaces, non-profit located on school grounds

Dandelions and Dragonflies Childcare Programs; 32 three years old to kindergarten age spaces, non-profit

Garibaldi Highlands Out of School Care; 24 school-age spaces, non-profit located on school grounds

Mamquam Out of School Care; 24 school-age spaces, non-profit located on school grounds

Squamish Out of School Care; 24 school-age spaces, non-profit located on school grounds

Valleycliffe Out of School Care; 24 school-age spaces, non-profit located on school grounds

SURREY –

Association of Neighbourhood Houses of British Columbia Alexandra Neighbourhood House Children’s Centre at Crescent Park; 12 school-age spaces, non-profit located on school grounds

VANCOUVER –

Association of Neighbourhood Houses of British Columbia Waverley School-Age Care; 24 school-age spaces, non-profit located on school grounds

Britannia Community Services Centre Society

Britannia School Age Child Care; 77 spaces (20 preschool, 57 school age), non-profit located in community centre and on school grounds

Eagles in the Sky - Eaglets Daycare; 25 spaces for children three years old to kindergarten age, located on school grounds, non-profit

Eagles in the Sky Out of School Care; 40 school-age spaces, non-profit

Grandview Terrace Childcare II; 50 school-age spaces, non-profit located on school grounds

Highlands Early Learning Centre 56 spaces three years old to kindergarten age, non-profit

RayCam Co-Operative Association Raymur Place Day Care and Raymur Place Out of School Care; 95 spaces (40 three years old to kindergarten age, 55 school age), non-profit located in a community centre

Strathcona Community Centre Association Strathcona Community Centre Preschool; 172 spaces (20 preschool, 152 school age), non-profit located on school grounds and in community centre

Thunderbird Neighbourhood Association

Thunderbird Out of School Care; 30 school-age spaces, non-profit located in a community centre and on school grounds

Thunderbird Preschool; 20 preschool spaces, non-profit located in a community centre

Vancouver Society of Children’s Centres

Dorothy Lam Children’s Centre/Elsie Roy School Age; 142 spaces (24 infant-toddler, 25 three years to kindergarten age, 20 preschool, 73 school age), non-profit located on school grounds

International Village Children's Centre/Crosstown School Age Program; 103 spaces (24 infant-toddler, 25 three years old to kindergarten age, 54 school age), non-profit located on school grounds

The YMCA of Greater Vancouver

Djavad Mowafaghian Child Care Centre; 49 spaces (24 infant-toddler, 25 three years old to kindergarten age), non-profit

Osler YMCA Kids Club; 24 school-age spaces, non-profit located on school grounds

Seymour YMCA Kids Club; 24 school-age spaces, non-profit located on school grounds

Some communities already have existing $10 a Day sites that were a part of the 2018 launch in addition to the expanded sites listed above. To see a comprehensive list of $10 a Day sites in the province, visit: www.gov.bc.ca/10aDayChildCareBC