Lower Mainland families benefit from $10 a Day ChildCareBC spaces
CANADA, March 24 - This backgrounder contains additional information on sites that will introduce 1,818 $10 a Day ChildCareBC spaces in communities throughout the Lower Mainland.
ABBOTSFORD –
Archway Community Services Society New Beginnings Daycare Program – Mouat Drive; 32 infant-toddler spaces, non-profit located on school grounds
BOWEN ISLAND –
Bowen Children’s Centre Society Bowen Children’s Centre; 88 spaces (eight infant-toddler, 40 three years old to kindergarten age, 40 school age), non-profit located on school grounds
BURNABY –
Angels Playhouse Education Angel’s Playhouse Multi-Age Childcare Centre (Kentwood); eight multi-age spaces
Brentwood Nursery School Society Brentwood Nursery School; 20 preschool spaces, non-profit located on school grounds
Burnaby Family Life Institute Morley Child Care Centre; 56 spaces (16 three years old to kindergarten age, 20 preschool, 20 school age), public, non-profit located on school grounds
Deaf Children’s Society of BC 15 spaces three years old to kindergarten age, non-profit located on school grounds
DELTA –
Happy Castle Child Care Eight multi-age spaces
GIBSONS –
Huckleberry Coast Childcare Society Huckleberry Childcare; 16 spaces three years old to kindergarten age, non-profit located in municipal/community centre
LANGLEY –
Fort Langley Child Care Society 54 spaces (20 three years old to kindergarten age, 34 school age), non-profit located on school grounds
NEW WESTMINSTER –
Kids Zone Family Daycare Seven multi-age spaces
PEMBERTON –
Sea to Sky Community Services Society Pemberton Out of School Care; 12 school-age spaces, non-profit located on school grounds
NORTH VANCOUVER –
North Shore Neighbourhood House
- Learning Together Child Care Centre; 28 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 16 three years old to kindergarten age), non-profit located on school grounds
- North Shore Neighbourhood House; 37 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 25 three years old to kindergarten age), non-profit located in municipal/community centre
Parkgate Community Services Society
- Parkgate Child and Family Centre; 72 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 25 three years old to kindergarten age, 35 school age), non-profit located in municipal/community centre
- Seymour School Age Care; 24 school-age spaces, non-profit located in municipal/community centre
Tsleil-Waututh First Nation Tsleil-Waututh Child & Family Development Centre; 30 spaces (10 infant-toddler, 20 three years old to kindergarten age), Indigenous-led
PORT MOODY –
The Children’s Shire Preschool Ltd. Seaview Montessori; 52 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 16 three years old to kindergarten age, 24 school age), located on school grounds
RICHMOND –
Society of Richmond Children’s Centres
- Cook Road Children's Centre; 25 spaces three years old to kindergarten age, non-profit
- West Cambie Children's Centre; 62 spaces (18 infant-toddler, 20 preschool, 24 three years old to kindergarten age), non-profit
The YMCA of Greater Vancouver Seasong Child Care Centre; 37 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 25 three years old to kindergarten age), non-profit
SECHELT –
Mountainview Court Services Society Little Scholars Child Care; 40 spaces (20 three years old to kindergarten age, 20 school age), non-profit
SQUAMISH –
Sea to Sky Community Services Society
- Brackendale Out of School Care; 24 school-age spaces, non-profit located on school grounds
- Dandelions and Dragonflies Childcare Programs; 32 three years old to kindergarten age spaces, non-profit
- Garibaldi Highlands Out of School Care; 24 school-age spaces, non-profit located on school grounds
- Mamquam Out of School Care; 24 school-age spaces, non-profit located on school grounds
- Squamish Out of School Care; 24 school-age spaces, non-profit located on school grounds
- Valleycliffe Out of School Care; 24 school-age spaces, non-profit located on school grounds
SURREY –
Association of Neighbourhood Houses of British Columbia Alexandra Neighbourhood House Children’s Centre at Crescent Park; 12 school-age spaces, non-profit located on school grounds
VANCOUVER –
Association of Neighbourhood Houses of British Columbia Waverley School-Age Care; 24 school-age spaces, non-profit located on school grounds
Britannia Community Services Centre Society
- Britannia School Age Child Care; 77 spaces (20 preschool, 57 school age), non-profit located in community centre and on school grounds
- Eagles in the Sky - Eaglets Daycare; 25 spaces for children three years old to kindergarten age, located on school grounds, non-profit
- Eagles in the Sky Out of School Care; 40 school-age spaces, non-profit
- Grandview Terrace Childcare II; 50 school-age spaces, non-profit located on school grounds
Highlands Early Learning Centre 56 spaces three years old to kindergarten age, non-profit
RayCam Co-Operative Association Raymur Place Day Care and Raymur Place Out of School Care; 95 spaces (40 three years old to kindergarten age, 55 school age), non-profit located in a community centre
Strathcona Community Centre Association Strathcona Community Centre Preschool; 172 spaces (20 preschool, 152 school age), non-profit located on school grounds and in community centre
Thunderbird Neighbourhood Association
- Thunderbird Out of School Care; 30 school-age spaces, non-profit located in a community centre and on school grounds
- Thunderbird Preschool; 20 preschool spaces, non-profit located in a community centre
Vancouver Society of Children’s Centres
- Dorothy Lam Children’s Centre/Elsie Roy School Age; 142 spaces (24 infant-toddler, 25 three years to kindergarten age, 20 preschool, 73 school age), non-profit located on school grounds
- International Village Children's Centre/Crosstown School Age Program; 103 spaces (24 infant-toddler, 25 three years old to kindergarten age, 54 school age), non-profit located on school grounds
The YMCA of Greater Vancouver
- Djavad Mowafaghian Child Care Centre; 49 spaces (24 infant-toddler, 25 three years old to kindergarten age), non-profit
- Osler YMCA Kids Club; 24 school-age spaces, non-profit located on school grounds
- Seymour YMCA Kids Club; 24 school-age spaces, non-profit located on school grounds
Some communities already have existing $10 a Day sites that were a part of the 2018 launch in addition to the expanded sites listed above. To see a comprehensive list of $10 a Day sites in the province, visit: www.gov.bc.ca/10aDayChildCareBC